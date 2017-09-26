Aggies in the NFL: Week 3

Lots of unexpected things happened in the weekend of NFL action. The Bills beat the Broncos. The Rams vs. the 49ers was entertaining. The Texans hung a full four quarters with the Patriots.

Through it all, former USU Aggies continue to make their mark in the league. Here’s how they did in week 3.

Maurice Alexander (Los Angeles Rams)

Alexander was the starting safety in what turned out to be a thrilling Thursday Night Football matchup against the 49ers, logging five tackles, two assisted tackles, an a QB hit on Niners’ quarterback Brian Hoyer. The Rams beat San Francisco, 41-39.

Marwin Evans (Green Bay Packers)

Evans started at safety for the Packers and logged five tackles in an overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kyler Fackrell (Green Bay Packers)

Fackrell played linebacker for the Packers and logged a tackle and a QB hit on Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

Nevin Lawson (Detroit Lions)

Lawson played at corner for the Lions and recorded two tackles in a close loss to the Atlanta Falcons, 30-26.

Donald Penn (Oakland Raiders)

Penn recently ended a holdout by signing a new contract with the Raiders as their primary left tackle, inking a two-year deal for $21 million Friday of last week. It didn’t seem to translate well this week as the Raiders’ offensive line allowed four sacks as a unit and the Washington Redskins dominated 27-10.

Robert Turbin (Indianapolis Colts)

Turbin provided depth at running back for the Colts, producing 18 yards on five carries. Turbin also caught a single pass for two yards in a win against the Cleveland Browns.

Nick Vigil (Cincinnati Bengals)

In the Bengals’ loss to Green Bay, Vigil shined with three solo tackles and seven total.

Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)

Wagner, a star linebacker for the Seahawks, led the team in tackles with 11. Three of them were solo tackles, and one was for a loss, nevertheless Seattle fell to the Tennessee Titans, 33-27.