Aggies in the NFL: Week 4

For the second straight week, we interrupt my broken-hearted mourning over the fate of my beloved Oakland Raiders to bring you…(drum roll)…(still drum rolling)…Aggies in the NFL!

THE BEST:

Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)

Wagner may not be jumping over linemen to block field goals lately, but he still showed his love for chaos with a defensive touchdown against the Colts in the fourth quarter, taking a fumble 27 yards to the endzone for a score. Wagner also recorded six tackles, half a sack, and hit quarterback Jacoby Brissett three times in the win.

Nevin Lawson (Detroit Lions)

The Lions needed as much of Lawson as they could get, barely squeaking by the Minnesota Vikings, 14-7, and the former Aggie safety delivered with five total tackles, second most on the team. Lawson also batted down two passes from quarterback Case Keenum.

Nick Vigil (Cincinnati Bengals)

(Oprah Winfrey voice) You get a tackle! YOU get a tackle! Everybody gets a tackle!

Nick Vigil put more than his share of players on the ground this week when the Bengals played the Cleveland Browns in a match of winless teams.

The linebacker Vigil recorded a team-leading 12 tackles, three of them for a loss, and a sack against the Browns’ offense in the Bengals first win of the season, 31-7.

THE REST:

Maurice Alexander (Los Angeles Rams)

Alexander started at safety for the Rams and notched two tackles, far under his career average per game, yet Los Angeles pulled off a surprising upset of the Dallas Cowboys, 35-30.

Marwin Evans (Green Bay Packers)

The Packers didn’t need much from Evans this week as they rolled over the rival Chicago Bears, 35-14. Evans logged a single tackle in the game.

Kyler Fackrell (Green Bay Packers)

Fackrell played, but did not record any stats in the above-mentioned game.

Devante Mays (Green Bay Packers)

We’re still waiting for a sighting of the rookie Mays in the stat sheet, but the running back is currently listed as day to day, being inactive during this week. His role has a fair chance of increasing in the next few weeks, RotoWire reports, due to injuries sustained by starting back Ty Montgomery and backup Jamaal Williams, who played at BYU.

Donald Penn (Oakland Raiders)

(You’re going to make me talk about this one? Fine.)

Penn continues to fill starting duties as the all-important left tackle for Oakland. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was sacked twice before going out with a back injury in the third quarter. Backup E.J. Manuel was sacked once in relief, and the Raiders lost to the rival Denver Broncos, 16-10. (tears)

Robert Turbin (Indianapolis Colts)

While Wagner made USU proud on one end, Turbin momentarily shined on the other.

The backup running back rushed only five times for a mere eight yards yet one of those went for a touchdown, the Colts’ first of the game. The score is the third touchdown in the regular season of Turbin’s career.

Kerwynn Williams (Arizona Cardinals)

It’s very good that Williams caught the only pass he was targeted on for 10 yards, because he only had one chance to run, and it resulted in a one-yard loss in a low-scoring overtime affair against San Francisco, 18-15.