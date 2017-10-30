Aggies in the NFL: Week 8

What happens when the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals go on a bye week at the same time? My life becomes very easy.

Six of the Aggie’s eleven NFL players on active rosters are either injured or didn’t have a game this week. Of the remaining five, two are offensive linemen, so the news is quite scarce on this week’s installment. Let’s get it over with, boys.

Tyler Larsen (Carolina Panthers)

Larsen, center for the Panthers, started the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Larsen and the Carolina offensive line did not allow quarterback Cam Newton to get sacked or even hit in the 17-3 win. The Panthers’ rush offense also scored the first non-Newton touchdown of their season.

Nevin Lawson (Detroit Lions)

Nevin Lawson logged five solo tackles as a safety against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 20-15 loss, all of them coming in the first half. Each of them came on plays where the Lions’ defense gave up big yardage, necessitating the Lawson’s intervention.

Donald Penn (Oakland Raiders)

Penn, the immortal left tackle of the Raiders, and company kept quarterback Derek Carr on his feet for sixty straight minutes for the second straight week, but couldn’t do much to facilitate an unused run offense without Marshawn Lynch. The Raiders only ran a run play 14 times of their 63 plays.

Nick Vigil (Cincinnati Bengals)

Vigil had a slower day on tackling against the Colts than we are used to seeing, only logging four total tackles. One of the was a tackle for a loss in the third quarter. Vigil also batted down a pass attempt on 1st-and-20.

Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)

Wagner logged an impressive 12 tackles against the Houston Texans in a shootout between quarterbacks that ended in a 41-38 Seattle victory.