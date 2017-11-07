Aggies in the NFL: Week 9

Marwin Evans (Green Bay Packers)

Evans, slotted at strong safety for the Packers, logged three tackles in a 30-17 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Kyler Fackrell (Green Bay Packers)

Fackrell, a linebacker for Green Bay, logged two tackles in the loss to the Lions. In garbage time, Fackrell made a play that effectively ended the Lions’ final possession, deflecting a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford on third-and-goal. The pass was caught in the back field and brought down for a loss of four yards, resulting in a field goal on the ensuing play.

Tyler Larsen (Carolina Panthers)

Larsen logged a tackle for the Panthers, and if this doesn’t raise a question mark, you should be reading my coverage more often. Larsen plays on the offensive line.

The Panthers’ center fell on top of Atlanta’s Keanu Neal after he picked up a Carolina fumble in the first quarter. Other than that, Carolina’s line facilitated 201 rushing yards, most of them coming from quarterback Cam Newton, and only allowed one sack, which is fine considering Newton is…well…Newton.

Nevin Lawson (Detroit Lions)

Lawson, a safety for the Lions, logged three tackles in the win, but was also flagged on a punt for offensive holding, losing Detroit eight yards. Detroit subsequently had a 91-yard touchdown drive anyway.

Donald Penn (Oakland Raiders)

Penn, at face value, is looking like Marshawn Lynch’s best friend on the team. That bond played out in Penn helping Lynch power through for two touchdowns to help the Raiders beat the Miami Dolphins, 27-24. The Raiders O-Line facilitated 84 rushing yards and only allowed one sack, which came on the side opposite of Penn. That sack may have resulted in the funniest play of the Raiders’ season so far (Google: Marshall Newhouse fumble recovery).

Nick Vigil (Cincinnati Bengals)

Vigil led the Bengals’ defense with nine tackles and got a shot at Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, logging a QB hit. Vigil also had nothing to do with the offense, which is a good look as the Jags throttled Cincinnati, 23-7.

Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)

Bobby Wagner was everywhere for Seattle in what ended up being a last-second loss to the Washington Redskins, 17-14. Wagner logged 12 tackles, three for a loss, a sack, a pass deflected, two QB hits, and a safety. A safety!

Wagner scored the deuce for the Seahawks in the first quarter after Seattle downed a punt at the Washington 6-yard line, taking down quarterback Kirk Cousins in the endzone.

Later on, Wagner did his best to stop a touchdown, stuffing running back Rob Kelley for no gain at the 1-yard line, but Kelley scored on the next play. Wagner later stuffed Kelley for a loss of three on Washington’s next drive.

Kerwynn Williams (Arizona Cardinals)

Williams contributed to a winning effort for the Cardinals over the San Francisco 49ers by carrying the ball twice for 6 yards. Williams returned the opening kickoff to the Arizona 20, and returned three punts for 14 yards.