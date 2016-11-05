Aggies shine in exhibition game, defeat SVU 83-55

The Utah State basketball team defeated the Southern Virginia Knights 83-55 Friday night, giving several new players court time in the only exhibition game of the season.

Early on, the Aggies seemed to be set on points in the paint, starting off the games with several post-up moves as well as quick interior cuts. Forward Norbert Janicek, a six-foot-eleven-inch Slovakian sophomore transfer from Snow College, had several looks in his first stint in the game, but was unable to convert on all first half shots.

Sophomore forward Quinn Taylor, one of only four returning players, notched nine points and three rebounds, four of those points coming in the first five minutes. Taylor said although they are a newly acquainted team, he feels they are meshing well.

“I feel like we played really hard,” Taylor said, “especially in the Spectrum, with the new guys and give them an opportunity in front of the home crowd was good.”

After five minutes of play, the Aggies opted for a platoon swap. Replacing the four returning players, accompanied by Janicek, the Aggies sent in all newcomers to gain in-game experience in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Included in the swap was the Alexis Dargenton, who made his presence known with four first-half blocks.

Aggie head coach Tim Duryea switched large groups in and out for the remainder of the game, ensuring everyone got some playing time under their belt before the season begins next week.

“We wanted to let all 10 new guys play,” said senior wing Jalen Moore, who ended the game with 12 points in 19 minutes.“Coach was throwing rotations together, to see who works well together, and where guys excel.”

The bench added to Utah State’s lead in the first half, contributing a combined 23 points to the cause. Leading the bench was Dargenton with seven points, along with freshman guard Sam Merrill adding six points.

Fouls were a bonus for the Aggies in the first half, as they were awarded bonus free throws within eight minutes of play. In the first half alone, the Knights committed a total of 15 fouls, nine more than USU. In the first half, the Aggies scored 18 of their 38 points in the paint, adding an additional 10 from the charity stripe.

The second half started in the Aggies’ favor, as Janicek grew more comfortable and knocked down his first basket, as well as Jalen Moore drilling his first three-pointer of the night. With the comfortable lead and the offense beginning to click, the Aggie bench came out to capitalize on their increased time of play. For four-star recruit and freshman guard Koby McEwen, it was a showcase. The Maple Mamba, as referred to by Blake Lyman, scored 19 points on 7-7 shooting, grabbing five rebounds and dishing three assists.

Duryea complimented the second-team’s defensive pressure, highlighted by Dargenton’s five blocks and forced turnovers.

“I thought to start the game, we had jitters, that ‘deer in the headlights’ look,” Duryea said. “The second group came in and did a really good job defensively.”

The game’s highlight came from McEwen on a breakaway slam that shook the Spectrum to its 1970’s roots. The slam, not only to be featured on a few social media sites and “did you see that?” conversations, put the Aggies up by 28. Duryea said it was good to see McEwen in front of the home crowd and getting a feel of the team.

On the night, the Aggies shot 52.7 percent (29-55) and recorder 17 assists on the evening, while recording eight blocks and four steals. McEwen was the high-scoring man, while Janicek lead the team with 7 boards. The Aggies shot 7-17 from 3-point land, and ended with a 66.7 percent in the free throw column.

The Aggies head to California Friday to take on the University of California, Irvine, where former Aggie Elston Jones is part of the roster.