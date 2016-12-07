Aggies snap four-game losing skid, dominate Great Falls

The Utah State Aggies men’s basketball team defeated the University of Great Falls Argonauts 84-51 Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

The Aggies came into the game looking to right their path after a four-game losing skid, and a game against Great Falls proved to be just what the doctor ordered. USU dominated the game from start to finish, never trailing at any point through the night.

The Argonauts came into Logan with a 7-2 record on the season, though their matchup with USU was the first NCAA Division 1 game on their schedule.

The Aggies, who failed to score within the first five-and-a-half minutes of the game, would have had some ground to make up if it weren’t for the Argonauts failing to make a field goal until seven minutes into the game.

Despite the slow start for the Aggies, once shots started falling for the team it was all Aggie blue the rest of the way, as the team went on a 28-12 run to take a commanding lead.

“Our defense was standing up and making them shoot tough shots late in the clock, and so even though we were off to a horrific start, we didn’t dig ourselves into a hole,” said Aggie head coach Tim Duryea.

The Aggies went into the locker room at halftime with a 42-21 lead, sparked by a 62 percent team shooting performance, while the USU defense held Great Falls to just 24 percent shooting from the field.

Things didn’t get any easier for the Argonauts in the second half. Six quick points from Shane Rector sparked the Aggies to a 15-4 run coming out of halftime.

With just under seven minutes remaining in the game, chants of “up by 40” echoed through the Spectrum with USU leading 78-38. With mostly bench players on the floor for the Aggies, Great Falls finished the game on a 13-6 run.

The biggest positive in the game for the Aggies?

“Energy,” said Aggie junior forward Ngor Barnaba. “Those last couple games we didn’t see much energy, so we just wanted to focus on that.”

Aggie junior guard Julion Pearre, who recorded nine points, three assists and four rebounds in the game, attributed USU’s 60.8 percent shooting performance to the team. Throughout the game he remained unselfish and spread the ball around to create open shots.

Senior guard Shane Rector went off for 16 points, while forwards Barnaba and sophomore forward Norbert Janicek each grabbed six rebounds.

USU will be back in action Saturday at 4 p.m. against in-state rival Utah Valley University in Orem. Tickets are available free for USU students in TSC room 326.