Aggies snap three-game skid with sweep over Air Force

The USU women’s volleyball team came into Saturday night’s match with Air Force looking to snap a three-game losing skid and get back on track, and the Aggies were able to do exactly that with a dominant three-set sweep.

After a 3-0 start for the Falcons in the first set, it was the Aggies who took flight, going on a 14-5 run to take the set 25-13. From there, the Aggies never trailed again the rest of the night.

A season-high combined team hitting percentage of .384, combined with 48 digs and seven blocks helped the Aggies cruise to victories in the second and third sets to win the match.

“The team was in a nice groove,” said Aggie head coach Grayson DuBose. “We should feel good about ourselves. We’re a good volleyball team when we believe it.”

The victory came at a good time for the Aggies, who were coming off of a three-game losing skid where they were outscored 9-1. With this win, the team improved to 6-8 in the Mountain West and 11-14 on the season.

“I think that we were getting a little down, coming off a streak of losses,” said junior middle blocker Carly Lenzen. “It’s nice to have this one in the bag, and to have it be a nice sweep for us.”

Lenzen had a big night for the Aggies, hitting a career best .500 with 10 digs, two blocks, and three service aces. Senior libero Hannah Gleason led the team’s defensive effort with 16 digs.

Despite their recent slump, sophomore defensive specialist Tasia Taylor believes this match is proof of the resiliency of the Aggies.

“It shows that we’re capable of great things,” Taylor said. “We’re able to bounce back from anything, nothing can stop us.”

The Aggies will now head out on a three-game road trip, before returning home to play their final two games of the season.