Aggie women’s soccer open conference play this weekend

The Utah State women’s soccer team will host a pair of home matches this weekend to open up conference play. They will go head-to-head against Colorado State on Friday at 4 p.m. and Wyoming on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Coming off of a 3-1 loss to in-state rival BYU last weekend, the Aggies (4-4-0) will look for a good conference start against both opponents. They were picked to finish seventh in the Mountain West preseason poll and four-time defending champion San Diego State was picked to win the 2016 regular season conference title. The Aggies tied for seventh in the MW conference last season with a 5-5-1 conference record.

Aggie senior forward Jessica Brooksby scored the lone goal against BYU — the third goal ever scored against the Cougars in the last 13 matches. She also had two major assists to tie and win the match against Gonzaga on Sept. 9 in overtime. Another shining moment was when freshman Alecia Robinson became the eighth player in Aggie history to score three goals in one match against Sam Houston State. Both Brooksby and Robinson will be fun to watch in conference play.

Aggie fans have set yet another record in attendance at the Chuck and Gloria Bell field with 1,945 spectators at the match against BYU — ranking average attendance second in the MW and 21st nationally. The goal is to pack the hill, and see new attendance records set throughout conference play.

The next pair of Aggie home matches after this weekend will be on Oct. 7 against Fresno State and Oct. 9 against San Jose State.