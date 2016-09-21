Air Force and Utah State clash in Mountain West conference opener

In the first conference matchup of the season, Utah State is up against potential championship elimination against Air Force.

If the Aggies do fall to 2-2, Air Force moves to 3-0 and maintains the Mountain West crown for another week. That would put the blue and fighting white into last place and create a long road to redemption with a road date at Boise State looming.

But if the Aggies come out ahead, moving to 3-1, they will stay within striking range for first place and the road to the ever elusive Championship is much less difficult.

However against the Falcons – which sit atop the Mountain West standings – the Aggies’ defense may be their greatest liability.

The biggest key is improving the Aggies’ red zone defense. In 12 red zone trips this season, Utah State defenders have allowed nine touchdowns and two field goals. In addition, the Aggies have surrendered five yards per play and more than 1000 yards already on the season.

The bright spot defensively has been the ability for the Aggies’ front seven to limit rushing lanes – allowing for only three yards per carry and 356 yards in total. That stat bodes well heading into the homecoming matchup against the Falcons.

Air Force’s offensive system revolves around the ground game, setting up the option and using play action when needed. The Falcons’ stat sheet is incredibly lopsided, with 865 yards and seven touchdowns coming from the backfield while only 268 yards and three touchdowns come courtesy of quarterback Nate Romine.

Fresh off a Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week performance, Brock Carmen and the rest of the linebacking corps will have to play flawlessly against the Falcons. Air Force’s stable of running backs include four players already with over 100 yards on the season, and eight that have more than 50.

Currently, the Falcons lead the Mountain West in four major statistics: scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense and total defense. The one statistic that stands out among the rest is the substantial 432 rushing yards per game – which is 118 ahead of the next highest in the MW, New Mexico.

Offensively for the Aggies, Kent Myers may be forced into the center stage of Matt Wells’ game plan. Even with Devante Mays back from the ankle injury he suffered against USC, Utah State may have difficulties running the football. The Falcons have only allowed a 2.5 yard average and 113 yards in total on the ground this season.

Myers has established his favorite receivers in Ron’Quavion Tarver, Wyatt Houston and Rayshad Lewis, but hasn’t been called upon to lead the charge so far this season. Heading into week four, Utah State ranks second-to-last in passing offense in the Mountain West.

Something that has certainly stuck in Wells’ memory is last year’s last-second loss to the Falcons that kept Utah State out of the MWC Championship game. Ultimately, it was a game that featured a poor defensive performance.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 MT and the game will be televised on ESPNU.