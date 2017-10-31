AP STORY: Student from China killed in carjacking near University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The University of Utah says an international student was killed in a fatal carjacking near the school late Monday, causing a campus-wide lockdown as police continue to search for the suspected gunman.

ChenWei Guo was killed, university spokesman Christopher Nelson said Tuesday morning. He was studying pre-computer science and was a peer adviser in the international Student and Scholar Services Office, President David W. Pershing said in a statement.

Pershing said the university has been in contact with the student’s parents in China. Pershing described the violence as “senseless, random act of violence.”

University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy said early Tuesday that an injured woman came to the school and reported that her husband had assaulted her while they were camping in Red Butte Canyon, which abuts the east campus.

Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP

Brophy said authorities were searching for the woman’s husband, 24-year-old Austin Boutain, who is suspected in the fatal shooting during the carjacking at the mouth of the canyon.

At least eight law enforcement agencies were on scene, including the FBI. A helicopter was assisting the search.

Authorities said they believe Boutain is in the foothills above Red Butte Canyon but were continuing to search the campus. Police said they believe the canyon will be closed all of Tuesday.

Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

The university sent an alert at 9 p.m. to students and staff to shelter in place, the Deseret News reported. The lockdown ended six hours later.

University officials canceled Tuesday classes. Campus services are open and counseling services are available, Pershing said.