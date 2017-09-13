AP: Tribe calls on Utah city to end annual battle reenactment

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Native American tribe wants a small northern Utah city to get rid of an annual battle reenactment that features people dressed as American Indians raiding an encampment of white settlers.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2ji2dK5 ) the Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation has told Wellsville city officials that the so-called “Sham Battle” is a racially and culturally insensitive portrayal of Native Americans.

Wellsville Mayor Thomas Bailey says he hopes to reach a compromise so the annual Labor Day weekend event can continue in some form.

Darren Parry, vice chairman of the Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation, warned about an unspecified “storm” of consequences if city officials do not cancel the event.

The Ute Indian Tribe Political Action Committee is planning a protest at the Wellsville city council meeting on Sept. 20.

