Apartment hacks

College can be an exciting time for newly-graduated high school students to spread their wings.It can also be a time of trying to fit an entire childhood bedroom into one tiny dorm room. Here are some apartment/dorm room life hacks to make your living space just a little bit more functional.

Storage

Making the move from plenty of storage space living at home, to a tiny apartment can be tough.

Totes are a lifesaver when it comes to packing things efficiently, but also make for great storage savers for keepsake items that can be left at home out of the way. Totes make packing up at the end of the school year a breeze, compared to wimpy cardboard boxes.

Storage crates are cute and functional for whatever needs you may have. They can be used to store important paperwork and past semesters of work that need to be saved for portfolios, as well as books, memory keepsakes and tax forms. They help keep living spaces much more organized and clean.

Megan Nielsen | The Utah Statesman

Packing

A time-saving trick that will make unpacking your closet a breeze is to pack dresses and closet items with hangers still intact. When the time comes to move, throw a clean, plastic garbage bag over the items and hang them up for the car ride. Moving made simple.

Decorating

Looking for a way to decorate without breaking the bank? Invest in cork boards, thumb tacks and a string of lights. The landlords will thank you for not putting too many holes in the walls, while still allowing you to have a functional, homely-feeling space.

Study Space

Utilize empty mason jars for use in study spaces, especially for small, easy to lose items. They are perfect for keeping track of loose pens, pencils, highlighters and markers, and are highly accessible right when they are needed most.

These are just a few of the many things you can do to make your living space less cramped and overwhelming.

Cameo Tamala

— kortni.marie.wells@aggiemail.usu.edu

@kortniwells