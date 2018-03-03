Apartment warning signs

One of the biggest warning signs in an apartment can be the kitchen. Not only will the kitchen allude to what your future roommates are like, but will highlight how sanitary an apartment is.

Most college housing is cheaply made and will most likely have a dingy kitchen, but if appliances smell or seem broken it might be a sign to stay away. Usually apartment complexes notify residents of upcoming tours, so if you walk in and the kitchen is piled high with dishes and garbage, it usually indicates pretty messy and unsanitary roommates.

Megan Albrechtsen

Another thing to notice is the temperature within the apartment. While some roommates might like it a bit hotter or colder than you, if it feels like it’s 90 degrees in the middle of the summer, the HVAC system is broken and will lead to miserable summers and winters.

If being on your phone and laptop is important to you, make sure to check out the Wi-Fi system and ask your neighbors how they feel about it. Not being able to watch Netflix or do homework at home is no fun.

—neshamah4918@gmail.com