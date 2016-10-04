Ask the President: Advice for October

As October begins, student body president Ashley Waddoups has some advice for how students can stay safe, healthy and have fun during the fall season.

The Howl:

Though she isn’t sure what this year’s Howl theme will be, Waddoups has heard rumors.

“Last I heard they are doing a creepy carnival type of thing,” she said. “It could have changed since then.”

Though Waddoups hopes all students attend the Howl this year, she encourages them to stay safe.

“You should make sure that you have people you can trust with you,” Waddoups said.

Waddoups encourages students going alone to this event or any other event, “Make sure you tell someone who won’t be there when you’ll be back or when they can expect to hear from you next.”

Student Health:

As the weather gets colder, Waddoups encourages students to get more sleep in order to stay healthy and to take advantage of campus’s services.

Waddoups hopes students will take advantage of the many lectures that will be held on campus about student health this month and that students will work together to stay healthier.

“One of the greatest things we can do is create a culture where self-help is acceptable and normal,” Waddoups said.

Students’ Questions:

@theSqurrl asked: So many activities are geared toward traditional students. What are you doing to get fringe & notational students involved?

Though Waddoups has representatives in her councils for non-traditional students, she still is not sure what to do to better accommodate for these students.

“At this point I’m open to suggestions,” Waddoups said.

Waddoups encourages students to either come to her office hours to talk, schedule an appointment or even send her an email.

“I don’t want to try and put a band- aid on something that we don’t quite understand,” she said. “I want to hear more from these students.”