Ask the President: Election, winter safety and goats

2016 Presidential Election:

As election day draws closer, Utah State University Student Association President Ashley Waddoups is spending more time looking over which candidates she wants to vote for and encourages students to do the same, especially with local candidates.

“Local candidates are probably even more important than our presidential candidates,” Waddoups said. “I think it’s a shame that we don’t educate ourselves on them more.”

As a person with some experience in politics, Waddoups encourages students to take the time to get to know who they are voting for.

“A lot of the time you just see politicians at ribbon cuttings and shaking hands with someone in the newspaper, but you don’t realize all the behind the scenes and all the voice they have on stuff that really impacts you,” Waddoups said. “I think we would be appalled if we realized how little attention we give to such big issues.”

New USU President:

Waddoups is confident that this transition between university presidents — from Stan Albrecht to Noelle Cokett — will be an easy one.

“I think Noelle has the incredible background at Utah State and that’s comforting because I feel like we won’t see the jerky or awkward transition that other people might have,” Waddoups said.

President Cockett is still adjusting to her new position, but Waddoups expects to start meeting with her more next semester.

“Come January we will be starting an imminent dialogue,” Waddoups said.

Winter Safety:

As winter approaches Waddoups urges students to be careful and help keep campus safe by reporting any issues on MyVoice.

Waddoups recognizes that when winter rolls in more issues with student safety on campus arise that sometimes the university will miss.

“There are a lot of things that sometimes the university or facilities aren’t aware of because of the size of the university,” Waddoups said. “I think that students really need to make sure they utilize the MyVoice program that is on our USU portal.”

Waddoups is especially concerned about students who are learning how to drive in Logan weather.

“Freshmen, if you are like me and from a warm climate and don’t think that you should try to drive for the first time in the snow on your own… Find someone who is a local and get them to teach you,” Waddoups said.

Student Questions:

Richard Poll, an international studies major and the Statesman

student life editor, asked: What’s your spirit animal?

“The animal that imminently came to my mind is a goat,” Waddoups said, “Goats are so quirky, so funny and a little weird. They love food; they’re spunky.”

Submit your questions for next month’s Ask the President column to shaniehoward214@gmail.com