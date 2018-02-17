Autumn DeHarde shines in gymnastics meet at No. 15 Boise State

USU women’s gymnastics took second at a meet hosted by No. 15 Boise State with a score of 194.900. The Broncos’ won the meet with a season-high score of 196.875.

Freshman Autumn DeHarde had an exhilarating meet where she earned a 9.900 to tie for second on the floor, and recorded a career-high 9.750 in the vault

Along with those high scores, DeHarde took the first place crown on the beam with a personal-best of 9.925. DeHarde’s score ties her for fourth all-time in school history. Previously this season, junior Emily Briones scored a 9.925 on the beam as well, making the teammates the eighth and ninth gymnasts in Utah State school history to earn such high marks on the beam.

The team finished the night on the beam with a solid 49.200, which ranks tied for sixth all-time in the school’s history.

Another personal best was made at the dual meet, where fellow freshman Mikaela Meyer placed third on the vault with a tally of 9.850. Meyer also served as an anchor for the Aggies on the floor, where she was a last-minute addition to the lineup and still served up a 9.750 score.

On the bars, sophomore Brittany Jeppsen tied for third with a season-high score of 9.850, with fellow sophomore MaKayla Bullitt recording a career high with a 9.800 to place in seventh.

The Aggies will end the four-meet road series at the Elevate The Stage meet on Feb. 23, at the Sea Gate Centre in Toledo, Ohio. The quad meet will begin at 5 p.m. and have reappearances from previous competitors the Aggies already faced this season, such as Bowling Green and 10th-ranked Denver, in addition to No. 6 Michigan.

