“Back to Our Roots” during CAAS Week

This week, Utah State University’s College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences is hosting its annual CAAS Week. This tradition helps students be more involved in the college and gives them an opportunity to socialize with others.

Whyatt Garn, president of the CAAS ambassadors, said he is enjoying the opportunity to be involved with CAAS Week.

“CAAS Week is a really big deal for the college,” he said. “The council has been working on it for weeks. This is one of the few times the college ambassadors and council come together to get things put together.”

Garn is especially proud of the efforts put in by CAAS to give back to the community. Students have the opportunity to donate canned food and raise money for a fellow student throughout the week.

“Students can go to the patio and get a kabob for a $1 and that money is used to help a student in the college who is struggling,” Garn said. “It is all on a donation basis, but all of the money that is raised throughout the week goes back to the students. We will see who is struggling and it goes specifically to those who are in need.”

Victoria Bates, a CAAS student, enjoyed attending the Day on the Patio event on Wednesday.

“I had a few minutes between classes and I wanted to see the animals,” she said. “I loved seeing the adorable cows.”

CAAS Ambassadors have numerous responsibilities to help the week run smoothly. Ambassador Lauren Schumann loves the opportunities she has to interact with other students throughout the week.

“First and foremost we are to promote and encourage others to attend the events,” Schumann said. “We are heavily involved with the Day on the Patio event. We prepare all the kabobs and then grill them and sell them.”

The college’s theme for the week is “Back to our Roots”. For Schumann, this simply means going back to the basics.

“It means that we are acknowledging our ancestors that came before us and appreciating the work they put in to get us so far,” she said. “But it also means that we are acknowledging how far we’ve come.”

Garn believes the theme is about getting back to the principles that used to drive agriculturalists and students from the beginning while also showing what CAAS is today.

“When we think of the college of ag, we think of cows, sows and plows but it is so much more than that,” Garn said. “We are really trying to get back to those principles of being able to push the limits and find new ways to be more successful as students.”

Garn wants students to know that no matter who they are, CAAS has a place for them.

“We have over 72 different degrees and counting in the college of ag and we want kids to know it is a lot more than production agriculture,” he said. “Whatever you can think of, there is a good chance we can tie it back to the college.”

The events throughout CAAS Week offer something for everyone to come and enjoy. Garn encourages students to participate in this and other events put on by CAAS throughout the year.

“There is a lot of free food, so that is always a win for a starving college student,” Garn said. “I also think they really enjoy being able to connect with someone. It is really like a family. Whether you are in aviation, plant science or something else, you have a family in CAAS.”

