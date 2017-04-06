Best of Logan 2017 Winners

half sheet winners

Best Food of Logan

Best Ice Cream: Aggie Ice Cream

Best Pizzeria: Firehouse Pizza

Best Burger: Morty’s Cafe

Best International Restaurant: Tandoori Oven

Best Local Restaurant: Herm’s Inn

Best Sushi: Takara Sushi

Best Coffee: Caffe Ibis

Best Sub Sandwich: Even Stevens

Best of Logan, On-Campus

Best Drinking Fountain: Merrill-Cazier Library

Best Campus Nap Sport: Merrill-Cazier Library

Best Toilet: Merrill-Cazier Library

Best On-Campus Food: Luke’s Cafe of the Quad

Other

Best Date Place: Logan Lanes

Best Salon/Barbershop: The Parlor

Best Radio Station: 94.5 Utah’s VFX

