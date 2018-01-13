Big individual performances aren’t enough in gymnastics season opener

The Utah State women’s gymnastics team started their season with a loss against Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. This is the first meet for USU under new head coach Amy Smith, and even though Bowling Green took first, the Aggies put on a show.

The final score of the meet was 194.825-192.975. A USU gymnast either won or tied for first in every category during the meet.

While Bowling Green State took first at the meet and in every category but one, the Aggies did place first in a majority of the rotations. Sophomore Jazmyn Estrella placed first with a score of 9.800 on the uneven bars, with freshman Autumn Deharde taking the top score on the beam with a 9.875. Junior Madison Ward landed first on the floor and tied for the top score on the vault routine. Ward earned a 9.875 on the floor and a score of 9.850 on the vault. Freshman Leighton Varnadore also snatched up the top all-around gymnast score for the meet with a total score of 38.475.

Next week the Aggies will take on San Jose State and Sacramento State in their first home meet of the season. The meet will be at The Spectrum at 7 p.m. on Friday.