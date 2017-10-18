Blog: Midseason All-American team puts Jalen Davis in good company

Two things stood out from Utah State’s August media day following a short interview with Jalen Davis. The first was the senior safety’s confident assurance that he would be All-Mountain West this year. The second was his classic response to inquiries about specific quarterbacks he looked forward to squaring off against this fall —

”They all gon’ get this work.”

Indeed. Currently tied for first in the country with five interceptions (and leading the nation with three pick-sixes), Davis is halfway through a brilliant year. AP, Sports Illustrated, ESPN and CBS Sports each named the California native a midseason All-American this past week, the lone player outside a Power-5 conference to earn the honor.

Davis is joined by Alabama cornerback Levi Wallace on AP’s list, detailed below.

First team offense

Quarterback — Baker Mayfield, senior, Oklahoma.

Running backs — Bryce Love, junior, Stanford; Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State.

Tackles — Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; David Edwards, sophomore, Wisconsin.

Guards — Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Cody O’Connell, senior, Washington State.

Center — Billy Price, senior, Ohio State.

Tight end — Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina State.

Receivers — James Washington, senior, Oklahoma State; David Sills V, junior, West Virginia.

All-purpose player — Dante Pettis, junior, Washington.

Kicker — Matt Gay, junior, Utah.

First team defense

Ends — Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State; Austin Bryant, junior, Clemson.

Tackles — Hercules Mata’Afa, junior, Washington State; Maurice Hurst, senior, Michigan.

Linebackers — Roquan Smith, junior, Georgia; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, senior, Oklahoma.

Cornerbacks — Jalen Davis, senior, Utah State; Levi Wallace, senior, Alabama.

Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama; DeShon Elliott, junior, Texas.

Punter — Johnny Townsend, senior, Florida.