Blue Square housing gets bluer after purchase by USU

In early December, it was announced that Blue Square Apartments would be purchased by Utah State University. The luxurious off-campus housing complex, located across the street from the football stadium, was officially acquired by the university during the winter break for more than $20 million.

Current Blue Square residents will see their current contracts honored until the end of the academic year, and they will face “very little change” to their experience, according to an email sent to residents informing them of the ownership transition. The only change residents have been informed of so far is that they will be unable to pay their rent for January online.

After this school year, however, operations and policies at Blue Square will be different. Steve Jenson, executive director of housing and residence life at USU, commented on what students considering living at Blue Square can expect in the future.

Since Blue Square is now owned by the university, it is now considered “on-campus” housing, and future residents will be required to abide by USU housing policies.

“When students sign the Housing and Residence Life contract, they agree to abide by rules in conformance with the Student Code of Conduct,” Jenson said. Particularly notable is Section V-3 of the code, which prohibits “Possessing, consuming, selling, distributing, manufacturing, and/or storing any alcoholic beverage on campus.”

Residents can expect some financial changes as well. Though prices for the housing units are unlikely to change, the security deposit will be reduced from $500 to $200. In addition, rent will be payable online through Banner, and financial aid and some scholarships can be applied directly to rent alongside tuition and fees.

“Additional parking will be added in the future so residents will not need to cross the road from the parking lot across the street,” Jenson added. Some current Blue Square residents opted for a less-expensive parking pass that allows them to park at the football stadium instead of at the complex. “We will also be reviewing the current Aggie Shuttle stop to determine if changes are needed,” Jenson said.

In addition to maintaining all of the services that add to Blue Square’s appeal such as the trash valet and hot tub, others are likely to follow. Cable TV and internet speed upgrades are being considered, and safety and security options will be added.

The housing director repeatedly emphasized that the “focus will continue to be on supporting student success and creating an outstanding experience.” On the addition of resident assistants— one of the key, distinguishing features of on-campus living — Jenson said that “We are still in the process of determining future staffing.” Regardless, regular town hall meetings will be held with residents.

No meal plan will be required for residents at Blue Square. Dave Cowley, USU vice president for business and finance, told The Herald Journal that the restaurants at Blue Square will stay open. This includes The Bull’s Head, which owns one of Logan’s 30 liquor licenses and sells alcohol. Mario Villapudua, the owner of The Bull’s Head, told ABC 4 News that USU has promised to honor his 5-year contract, but that officials with the university wouldn’t comment on what will happen afterwards.

Students who had previously signed a contract with Blue Square for the summer of 2016 or the 2016-2017 academic year must sign a new contract through the university if they intend to live there, though they are not bound by their previous agreement.

Blue Square is well-known among students for its lavish suites, services and amenities. It’s also well-known as a regular place for parties put on by both residents and management. “I don’t think there has been one weekend since I’ve lived here,” says Hannah Brian, a freshman who lives in the complex, “that there hasn’t been at least one party going on.”

According to Captain Tyson Budge of the Logan City Police Department, police officers were called to Blue Square 57 times in 2015, a number disproportionately higher than neighboring complexes. However, with just six arrests for underage drinking, he “wouldn’t say it was any worse than other places.”

Budge did note that there appeared to be “bigger parties with more participants,” a theme commonly understood in the student community. “The parties… they seem pretty crazy,” Brian added.

