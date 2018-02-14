Brenn Flint and Dillon Maggard win MWC Athlete of the Week

Two Utah State track and field athletes, Junior thrower Brenn Flint and senior distance runner Dillon Maggard, were recognized as the Mountain West Women’s Field Athlete of the Week and Men’s Track Athlete of the Week respectively.

This week marked the third time Maggard has received the award and fifth time total in his collegiate career. For Flint, this is her second honor this year. The pair were selected after they both had school-record performances this past week

Flint, a junior from Syracuse, and has set the school’s indoor shot put record four times this season, with her latest throw of 16.53m putting her in fifth place at the Don Kirby Invitational last weekend. Along with last weekends throw breaking another school record, it has been recorded as the fifth best throw in Mountain West history. As the only Aggie woman to throw over 16.0m in the shot put event, Flint is ranked first in the Mountain West and 21st in the Nation in the shot put this season.

utahstateaggies.com

Maggard hails from Kirkland, Washington and placed second in the men’s 5,000-meter race at the Iowa State Classic this past weekend, recording a time of 13:40.59 to shatter the previous school record by almost 24 seconds. Not only was a new school record set, Maggard ran the second-fastest time in Mountain West history.

Maggard’s time ranked third in the nation and was one second behind the 2017 NCAA cross country individual national champion and ended ahead of nine other 2017 cross country All-Americans. It also made him the first Aggie to run the 5k in under 14 minutes. Maggard also owns the records to the school’s indoor mile and 3,000-meter events.

Catch the Aggies at the 2018 Mountain West Indoor Championships February 22-24, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.