Buttacavoli earns MW player of the week honors

Utah State softball’s Brina Buttacavoli has been selected as the Mountain West Player of the Week, ending February 25.

For Buttacavoli, this is her very first Mountain West weekly athlete award and the first awarded to an Aggie this season.

As both catcher and designated player, Buttacavoli led Utah State last weekend at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tournament with a 4-1 record. At the tournament, USU beat Omaha (5-3) and defeated the host-Islanders (8-5, 15-0 (5)), along with splitting two contests against Southern Texas (W 7-0, L 9-8).

During the Omaha game, Buttacavoli was 3-4 at the plate and added four defensive putouts and recorded one run. For the victory against Texas Southern, Buttacavoli was 1-4, earned two runs and contributed seven putouts. With the loss against the same team, she was 2-4 at the plate and scored one run.

The first game with TA&M-CC consisted of batting 2-for-3, scoring one run, and recording a career-high of 10 putouts behind the plate, and one assist. Buttacavoli went 2-for-4 with the Islanders, recording four RBI’s, one home run, and five putouts. Overall, Buttacavoli batted .526 (10-of-19), scored six runs, one home run, 26 putouts and a single assist.

Non-conference action will resume for the Aggies next week with a solo game at Pacific on Wednesday, March 7. Following the single game, USU will go on to compete in the Aggie Invitational, hosted by UC Davis. During that tournament, Utah State is slated to go up against UC Davis, along with contests with Northern Colorado and Valparaiso.