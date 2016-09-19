Brock Carmen named MW defensive player of the week

The Mountain West named Utah State linebacker Brock Carmen its defensive player of the week on Monday. His first career start last week helped lead his team to a 34-20 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The senior from Clovis, California recorded 12 tackles – six of which were solo tackles – in Saturday’s game. Those twelve tackles were a career high for Carmen and half of them contributed to holding Arkansas State scoreless in the first half — something that hasn’t happened to Utah State football since the 2014 season.

“More than anything it was just a blast to be out there playing in front of our fans,” Carmen said of the win. “It was definitely a special night for me.”