Calling all Aggie basketball fans to Primetime Madness

Get ready for an inside scoop at what’s to come this season with USU Basketball. This Friday at 7 p.m in the Dee Glenn Smith Spectrum, the public will have the opportunity to see behind-the-scenes of Aggie basketball. Doors will open to the public at 6 p.m and the event, sponsored by Maceys, is free of cost. There will be scrimmages from both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, giveaways, “horse” games, skill competitions and prizes. The final event of the night will include an autograph session on the floor where fans can get posters signed by returning players and newcomers in a face-to-face setting. With a new year starting and many fresh faces, it will be an exciting interactive introduction of this year’s teams. Basketball fans are invited to post their best trick shots on Twitter while using the hashtag #usuprimetimemadness.