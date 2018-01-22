Celebrity spotting at Sundance Film Festival

Celebrities were partying it up in the snow this weekend and the Utah Statesman was on the lookout. We may have been a little starstruck. Here are a few notable sightings we had over the weekend.

Day One 1/19/17

Desmin Borges, stars in FX’s comedy drama “You’re The Worst”, was spotted in a cafe on Main Street.

Later on at “Chase on Main,” “Stranger Things” actress Cara Buono was hanging around.

While enjoying pizza at Main Street Pizza & Noodle we also got close to Lena Waith from “Master of None.” Waith is the first black woman to win a Emmy award for writing.

That night, the Statesman staff passed Robert J. Strauser aka Limo Bob, owner of Limo Bob Enterprises and Guinness Book of World Record holder for the longest limo.

Day Two 1/20/17

Park City hosted a respect rally that was open to everyone and even some stars came out to support. Speakers at the rally included Gloria Allred, Jane Fonda, Common, Tessa Thompson, Jordanian Princess Firyal and Lena Waith.

Also in attendance at the rally was actress Chloë Grace Moretz who is headlining the festival film “The Miseducation of Cameron Post.”

Later that afternoon the statesman staff ate lunch side by side with “American Horror Story” stars Evan Peters and Emma Roberts.

That night at the premiere of the film “Believer” Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds and Neon Trees Tyler Glenn were in attendance.

