Cheap entertainment ideas in Logan

During the first two weeks school, Utah State University students were bombarded with fun event options, from Carnival on the Quad to High Stakes Bingo. There are plenty of fun things to do in Logan, even after the Weeks of Welcome commence! Here are a couple ideas that won’t break the bank.

Zootah at Willow Park: Though it’s not Hogle Zoo, Zootah has several different species of animals from coyotes to muntjac deer. Admission is $4 for adults, not including food that can be purchased for feeding ducks, fish and reindeer. Lauren Romero American West Heritage Center: Located in Wellsville, the AWHC has a corn maze from September 22 – October 31, which costs $6 for students. Other attractions include a pumpkin patch, human foosball, and more. Holler and Hang: Starting at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, live music can be found at Jack’s Wood Fire Oven. Music is open mic, giving anyone the chance to perform. Prizes are raffled out and drinks are at discount price. Movie Monday at the Logan Library: Every Monday at 6:30 p.m., the Logan Library provides a free movie and popcorn to the community. Cheap Skate at the George S. Eccles Ice Center: Starting at 6 p.m. on Mondays, admission and skate rental total to $7 per person. Or, because it’s “family night”, a group of eight can get in for $40 (including skate rental). Lauren Romero The Antics: An improve comedy troupe make people laugh almost every Friday at the Utah Festival Opera. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $6 per person. Take a hike: Logan is nested amidst mountains and canyons that provide a myriad of opportunities for hiking. Tony’s Grove and Logan Peak are two recommended peaks, but a comprehensive list of trails can be found at https://www.alltrails.com/us/utah/logan/hiking. Stay on campus: Even though there aren’t as many events going on, USU still provides a good amount of activities that can be found through social media or on advertisements around campus. Read the flyers in the Taggart Student Center or find a club to join – the entertainment seeker will find recreation if they keep their eyes open.

— dillanpassmore@aggiemail.usu.edu

@dirtyghettopass