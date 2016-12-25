Christmas GIF List

Tis’ the morning of Christmas, while all through the world, filled stockings greet little boys and girls. With squeals of excitement and laughs of delight, they open their presents while the tree shines so bright. St. Nick has come and the family’s gathered to take a little time for what truly matters. With loved ones so dear, all are enticed to remember and celebrate the birth of the Christ. Aggies have returned home to be with their family. Here’s hoping that this day finds you so happily!

While holiday traditions are different for everyone, but here are some reasons you may enjoy this season…

You get to eat WHATEVER you want and not one person will judge you.

2. Christmas movies like “Elf” or “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

3. The look on your little brother or sister’s face when they see what Santa Claus has brought them.

4. Christmas dinner with the family.

5. Sleigh riding, snowman making and snowball fights

6. That one relative who might love the holidays just a little too much…but you love them anyway.

7. LIGHTS EVERYWHERE.

8. Christmas Carols/Carolers.

9. Quality time with the people you love most.

10. Time to reflect on 2016 while getting ready for the year to come.

Take today to remember what it is that you love, drink some hot cocoa and put on your gloves. Go outside with your loved ones, enjoy some wintertime fun. Maybe you’ll find some snow piled high, snowflakes falling by the tons. Make sure that you celebrate with all of your might. Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!

