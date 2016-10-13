College of Education holds second annual hobnob

Desserts lined tables, music echoed throughout the Taggart Student Center, and students gathered to enjoy free food, live music and good company on Oct. 5 as the College of Education and Human Services (CEHS) held its second annual hobnob.

Last year, the hobnob focused primarily on promoting CEHS and was mainly geared toward CEHS students. In contrast, this year’s hobnob included an appeal toward all students and members of the community. Last year’s included multiple booths dedicated to each program in CEHS, and this year’s only included one booth.

“Instead of focusing just on CEHS, we wanted to broaden this event so all students and their family members are willing to come,” said Teigan Beck, a senior and USUSA senator of CEHS.

The flyer promoting the event said, “Hob Nob: a gathering of friends.”

The Independent Music Club, Aggie Radio, and USU Dining Services all showed their support for the event. The CEHS officers provided a “spin the wheel for prizes” activity and pamphlets explaining each program included in CEHS.

The event ran from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. By the end, about 250 people attended.

“I first decided to come for the free food, but then the musicians made me want to stay,” said Thomas Bradshaw, a freshman studying physics.

The 14 members of the CEHS student council began planning the event the first week of school.

Eight musicians representing the Independent Music Club performed throughout the event, switching off every half hour. USU dining services provided donuts, cookies, rice krispies and Aggie Ice Cream. Aggie Radio provided a sound system for the musicians.

“You really can’t beat great, live music and free food,” Southwick said.

CEHS will hold its annual “college week” in November. The CEHS council members put on this event in October because they “wanted to put on an event before our week, so we have some experience,” Beck said.

Although the event was geared toward all students and community members, it still included information for those interested in CEHS. An information booth included flyers providing more information about the different programs in CEHS.

"The whole event costed us less than $300 because of all the donations we received — we are very grateful to USU Dining Services and Aggie Radio for their support," Beck said. Students seemed to enjoy the event very much.

“My favorite part was getting to enjoy the local bands,” said Deidra Thomas, an elementary education major.