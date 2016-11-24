Column: Thankful for Thanksgiving

Dear reader,

It will be okay.

2016 has been a hard year. From dozens of beloved celebrity deaths, to the weirdest election campaign America has ever seen, this has been a year for the history books.

These last few weeks have been especially hard for a lot of people, including me. The atmosphere following the election has been heavy and full of anger and fear. Anger from those protesting the results and and from the hate aimed at people of various religions, sexualities and gender identities. Fear from those who worry about what the new presidency means for them and whether or not they are safe.

This tension, coupled with the stress of schoolwork and deadlines, has been exhausting. For the majority of people I’ve talked to, this Thanksgiving offers a much needed break from everything, a chance to hide away from the world and get away for a few days. More than just a break, however, Thanksgiving is an opportunity to be reminded of everything that is good in this world.

For me, this time of year has always been more than just a holiday. It’s about food, family, love. It’s about hanging out with your cousins for the first time in months and seeing what’s new in their lives. It’s about peeling potatoes in the kitchen while gossiping about the latest news. It’s about throwing the football in the backyard and watching the game, if that’s what you like to do.

Most importantly, Thanksgiving is a sacred time for giving thanks. It sounds cliche, I know. You might be thinking, ‘Oh, here we go, another lecture about the true meaning of the holiday.’ But I mean it. I honestly believe it’s important to occasionally remind oneself about everything good in life.

Because that’s how you get through the bad stuff.

Do it with me now. Think of the people you couldn’t live without, the close friends and family that have supported you through the hard times. Think of your pets, if you have any, and how they get excited to see you when you come home. Think of an activity you love doing, whether it’s reading, playing video games, going hiking, or hanging out with friends. Think of the belongings you value, the toys and trinkets, the high-tech gadgets. Remember all the things you might take for granted on a normal day, like your cell phone or the microwave in your kitchen.

Think also of the little things in life, like the feel of warm laundry right out of the dryer. Or the smell of good food that fills the room. Or the satisfaction when you beat your friends at “Mario Cart.”

Even if you don’t get along with your family, and dread the inevitable conversations about politics or lack of a love life during Thanksgiving dinner, think about all they have done for you over the years that got you this far in life.

When everything has been said and done, remember this: you’re alive. Right now, my dear reader, you are breathing and reading this article. In a horrible year full of so many ups and downs, you have survived.

I think that’s one of the biggest things to be thankful for right now. Despite what might happen in the future, right now, in this instance, you live. You love. You are loved.

So go, take this much needed break and relax. Hide away from the real world and let yourself enjoy some personal time along with your obligatory family time. Gorge yourself on good food and enjoy whatever traditions you may have for this holiday weekend, even if it that includes waiting in line for hours on end to fight the soccer mom down the street for an Xbox.

You deserve this break.

I don’t in any way approve Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving, but I will acknowledge that it’s a tradition for a some people. If you have do that, just be safe, okay? And spend some time being thankful before you jump into the shopping frenzy that is the Christmas season.

I wish you all a wonderful Thanksgiving.

-miranda.lorenc@gmail.com

@miranda_lorenc

22 years ago, Miranda caused her family to spend Thanksgiving in a hospital because she decided to be born, and she’s been thankful ever since.