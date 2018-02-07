Updated list of USU Football national signing day signees

February Signees
Deven Thompkins
WR – Fort Myers, FL – Dunbar HS
5’7 – 160
🎥 ➡ @1time_devo #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/qPKjqrWaiP
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
Karene Reid
LB – American Fork, UT – Timpview HS
6’2 – 220
Offers from: Air Force, BYU, Fresno State, Navy
🎥 ➡ @k_reid41 #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/Dha3tKUjhz
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
Mitch Medina
LB – Sandy, UT – Alta HS
6’1 – 220
🎥 ➡ @mitchmedina13 #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/Z27TYFcreT
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
Karter Shaw
OL – South Jordan, UT – Herriman HS
6’3 – 285
Offers from: Idaho State, Southern Utah
🎥 ➡ @ShawKarter #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/ePID6NDPQM
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
Will Dana
QB – Sandy, UT – Alta HS
6’1 – 200
🎥 ➡ Will Dana#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/dNNsP9wRft
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
Christian Nash
DB – Salt Lake City, UT – East HS
6’2 – 190
Offers from: Nevada
🎥 ➡ @CNash_1 #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/Kiy7wvcnBs
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
Seni Tuiaki
DL – Salt Lake City, UT – East HS
6’2 – 250
Offers from: Fresno State, Georgia Tech, Navy, Princeton
🎥 ➡ @Seni2uiaki #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/Tz4SWFJ5fy
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
Johnson Hansen
DL – Salt Lake City, UT – East HS
6’3 – 270
Offers from: Fresno State, Navy
🎥 ➡ @johnson6hansen #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/49EtrfrIXq
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
Michael Anyanwu
CB – Covina, CA – Charter Oak HS
5’9 – 180
Offers from: Army, Azusa Pacific, Navy, San Jose State, UC Davis
🎥 ➡ @michaelanyanwu8 #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/ojs69xCEPp
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
Elijah Shelton
LB – Salt Lake City, UT – Highland HS
6’2 – 215
Offers from: Air Force, Fresno State, Southern Utah
🎥 ➡ @C_Shel232 #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/QMBpm0o9cX
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
December Signees
Wyatt Bowles
OL – Syracuse, UT – Syracuse HS
6’4 -270
Offers from: Oregon State, Nevada, Idaho State
🎥 ➡ @wyatt_bowles #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/CJ4N4ieSLB
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
Tim Patrick Jr.
WR – San Diego, CA – Morse HS
6’0 – 180
🎥 ➡ @TimPatrickJr_ #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/9eKJBrTDFD
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
DJ Williams
CB – Symrna, TN – Independence CC
5’9 – 185
Offers from: Buffalo, Nevada, Northern Illinois, Austin Peay, Bowling Green, East Tennessee State, Hawaii, Jackson State, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Southeast Missouri State, Southern Miss, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Tennessee-Martin, Toledo, Tulsa
🎥 ➡ @DJCookItUp #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/oNiKx43YAJ
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
Andrew Peasley
QB – La Grande, OR – La Grande HS
6’3 – 180
Offers from: Portland State
🎥 ➡ @apeasley_6 #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/ogrpgB59N9
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
Kyler Hack
OL – Las Vegas, NV – Orange Coast CC
6’4 – 300
Offers from: Washington State
🎥 ➡ @HackKyler #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/rfXukO9Md8
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
Jacob South
OL – Anacortes, WA – Anacortes HS
6’6 – 275
Offers from: Colorado State, Nevada, Eastern Washington, Idaho
🎥 ➡ @jacob_south15 #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/Jt08yVrS40
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
Andy Koch
OL – Eastvale, CA – Eleanor Roosevelt HS
6’5 – 250
Offers from: Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Harvard, Iowa State, Oregon State, Washington State
🎥 ➡ @andyk_49 #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/5MA9ncfpUT
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
Hale Motu’apuaka
DL – Honolulu, HI – Punahou HS
6’2 – 290
Offers from: Army, Florida Atlantic, Hawaii, Idaho State, New Mexico
🎥 ➡ @hale_676 🔥🔥🔥#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/8rCsCma6Qg
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
Crew Wakely
ATH – Sandy, UT – Jordan HS
6’2 – 190
Offers from: Southern Utah, Weber State
🎥 ➡ @Crewwakley #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/leX6BHAEk4
— USU Football (@USUFootball) February 7, 2018
