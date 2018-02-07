Updated list of USU Football national signing day signees

Matt_Wells(92113)2

February Signees

Deven Thompkins

WR – Fort Myers, FL – Dunbar HS

5’7 – 160

Karene Reid

LB – American Fork, UT – Timpview HS

6’2 – 220

Offers from: Air Force, BYU, Fresno State, Navy

Mitch Medina

LB – Sandy, UT – Alta HS

6’1 – 220

Karter Shaw

OL – South Jordan, UT – Herriman HS

6’3 – 285

Offers from: Idaho State, Southern Utah

Will Dana

QB – Sandy, UT – Alta HS

6’1 – 200

Christian Nash

DB – Salt Lake City, UT – East HS

6’2 – 190

Offers from: Nevada

Seni Tuiaki

DL – Salt Lake City, UT – East HS

6’2 – 250

Offers from: Fresno State, Georgia Tech, Navy, Princeton

Johnson Hansen

DL – Salt Lake City, UT – East HS

6’3 – 270

Offers from: Fresno State, Navy

Michael Anyanwu

CB – Covina, CA – Charter Oak HS

5’9 – 180

Offers from: Army, Azusa Pacific, Navy, San Jose State, UC Davis

Elijah Shelton

LB – Salt Lake City, UT – Highland HS

6’2 – 215

Offers from: Air Force, Fresno State, Southern Utah

 

December Signees

Wyatt Bowles

OL – Syracuse, UT – Syracuse HS

6’4 -270

Offers from: Oregon State, Nevada, Idaho State

Tim Patrick Jr.

WR – San Diego, CA – Morse HS

6’0 – 180

DJ Williams

CB – Symrna, TN – Independence CC

5’9 – 185

Offers from: Buffalo, Nevada, Northern Illinois, Austin Peay, Bowling Green, East Tennessee State, Hawaii, Jackson State, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Southeast Missouri State, Southern Miss, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Tennessee-Martin, Toledo, Tulsa

Andrew Peasley

QB – La Grande, OR – La Grande HS

6’3 – 180

Offers from: Portland State

Kyler Hack

OL – Las Vegas, NV – Orange Coast CC

6’4 – 300

Offers from: Washington State

Jacob South

OL – Anacortes, WA – Anacortes HS

6’6 – 275

Offers from: Colorado State, Nevada, Eastern Washington, Idaho

Andy Koch

OL – Eastvale, CA – Eleanor Roosevelt HS

6’5 – 250

Offers from: Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Harvard, Iowa State, Oregon State, Washington State

Hale Motu’apuaka

DL – Honolulu, HI – Punahou HS

6’2 – 290

Offers from: Army, Florida Atlantic, Hawaii, Idaho State, New Mexico

Crew Wakely

ATH – Sandy, UT – Jordan HS

6’2 – 190

Offers from: Southern Utah, Weber State

