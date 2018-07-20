Dax Raymond named to Mackey Award watchlist

0

With the season rapidly approaching, the college football awards committees are announcing their preseason watchlists and junior tight end Dax Raymond is the latest Aggie to find himself on one of the lists by way of the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s best tight end.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end started 12 games for Utah State last season, catching 41 passes for 456 yards and one touchdown, good for second among Mountain West tight ends in both receptions and receiving yards.

Raymond proved himself to be a reliable and consistent piece of the offense, with 28 of his receptions resulting in a first down and at least one catch in every game he played. He had multiple receptions in 10 games and had a streak of five or more receptions in four straight games. Raymond also led the team in catches five times, including a career-high six receptions against Colorado State.

For his performance, Raymond earned honorable mention all-MW honors and was named to Phil Steele’s all-conference third-team. Looking forward to the upcoming season, Raymond was named to the all-Mountain West first team by Athlon Sports.

Four other Mountain West tight ends were named to the watchlist: Boise State’s John Bates, San Jose State’s Josh Olicer, Fresno State’s Jared Rice and San Diego State’s Kahale Warring.

The Aggies will return to the field on Aug. 31 in a road tilt against Michigan State, followed by the home opener against New Mexico State on Sept. 8. Conference play begins on Sept. 22 with a home game against Air Force.