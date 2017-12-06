Dead Week Survival Guide: Effective study methods

To help students prepare for finals week, the Utah State University Academic Success Center hosted a workshop called “Beautiful Answers to He Who Asks the Most Beautiful Questions”. The workshop’s goal was to help students learn how questions can actually help them study better. To achieve this goal, the workshop featured a panel of knowledgeable students and faculty who shared their suggestions on how to study smarter.

How can asking questions contribute to academic success?

“It opens up the door to relationships with people. Other people have different knowledge than you. If you can humble yourself enough to ask questions, you will gain a lot of resources,” said Heather Lieber, senator for the College of Agriculture.

“Don’t be afraid to ask. I’m always the one to ask questions. It will help you not miss anything important,” said Mckall Vigil, a resident assistant.

“I always do better when I ask questions. Those who ask the most questions tend to do better in the course,” said Andrew Kenney, USU senior.

How can thinking like a professor help a student?

“Professors put a lot of effort in preparing to teach. The more effort you put into studying and thinking like a professor, the more effective you can be. If you can explain a concept to someone else, then you know you have learned the material. If not, then you know you have some more studying to do,” said Melanie Chambers, a learning specialist at the Academic Success Center.

“Try to make a class more interactive. Don’t just follow the notes. Be more engaged,” said Anuj Khasgiwala, USU’s graduate studies senator.

“Connect things that you’ve learned from other classes to what you are studying. Connecting the dots will help you think like a professor,” Milroy said.

What are some effective ways to study?

“Getting rid of your distracting things is the best thing you can do for yourself. Limit the distractions to study effectively,” Vigil said.

“Make studying a habit. If you make a consistent habit to study a little every day, you won’t have to panic,” Lieber said.

“It is helpful to set up a study area. You can listen to music. I prefer classical,” said Adam Milroy, USU senior.

Autumn Dunda

What should you do if you are feeling overwhelmed?

“Don’t make the mistake of not taking time for yourself. Take a hour for yourself to go to the gym or make some food. It will make your study time later much more productive,” Lieber said.

“Find what is relaxing for you. Take a minute and do it. It will relieve you mentally,” Vigil said.

“Break up what you are doing. Say you study one topic per hour. It will make it more doable,” Milroy said.

Where can I go on campus to receive help studying?

“I use the academic success center. If you live on campus, visit your RA. They have lot of resources for you,” Vigil said.

“If you make an effort to build a relationship with a professor, they will be so willing to help you. Go in and visit them during their office hours,” Lieber said.

“I went to tutoring hours every single day. I use the math and stats tutoring lab a lot,” Kenney said.

How can I avoid procrastination?

“Figure out when is the best time for your brain. Whatever time that is use that to study,” Vigil said.

“Get the ball rolling. If you do a few small steps, you will build interest in your assignment and can continue building,” Milroy said.

“Starting is the hardest part. Find time to just at least look at your assignments. Then you will have a much better idea of what needs to be done,” Lieber said.

If you are interested in more study help and future workshops, visit the Academic Success Center in TSC 305 or visit their website.

— @shelbsterblack

shelby.black@aggiemail.usu.edu