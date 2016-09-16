Debate this: Syrian refugee crisis

On the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty, there is a poem that reads: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” This is precisely the attitude our country needs to have about Syrian refugees. As of now, the United States has not lived up to the lines of that poem. As of July 1, 2016, there were 4.8 million refugees who have fled the war-torn country of Syria. The United States has given refuge to just 10,000 of these people who have fled. This compared to countries such as Germany, who have taken in almost 450,000 refugees.Many conservatives would argue that we should keep the number of refugees low, if not at zero, in order to keep our country safe from ISIS terrorists who might sneak in. However, the numbers would show that this claim is not warranted. Since 2001, the United States has taken in about 800,000 refugees. Of those 800,000, only three have been arrested for activities involving terrorism. The United States has an extremely tough vetting system it uses for refugees. Trying to disguise oneself as a refugee would certainly not be the easiest way to get into the United States. A better focus could be to screen foreigners that travel to Syria and Iraq often, who then visit the US. This would be a much easier way for ISIS sympathizers to get in. Conservatives may point to the ISIS attacks in Paris and Brussels as a reason to deny refugees. However, none of the attackers in either city have been identified as refugees- these were ISIS sympathizers that were already European citizens.One of ISIS’ main draws to potential members is its ability to vilify the United States. Taking in refugees and allowing them to resettle here would not only be doing a good to those in dire need, but would work directly against their narrative that the US is ‘evil’ and will not help people who are suffering. ISIS uses footage of mistreated refugees in their propaganda, while attempting to state that they are the true protector of Muslims. Calls to deny refugees, only accept Christian Syrians, or to deny all Muslims entry into the US only strengthen these claims.

The United States is not letting just any refugee come right into our country- they face a rigorous screening and background check before being admitted. These are people that are actually in serious need, and have no choice but to seek refuge. It is our job, as the leader of the free world, to grant them this refuge. The only argument against Syrian refugees is one that is based in irrational fear. As a nation, we must stand up to ISIS, and show them, as well as the rest of the world, that the US is truly the most compassionate, generous, and greatest country on this earth.

Samuel Jackson is a sophomore at USU and he is studying Political Science. He is currently a member of the Government Relations Council, and the Vice President of the USU College Democrats. Also, he is a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.