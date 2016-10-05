Debate this: The Utah Governor’s Debate

What are Democrats saying?
The presidential debate last Monday between GOP nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was the most watched in the history of the event, with over 100 million viewers. It was historically significant, with the first female major party nominee being included in a national debate. We saw many topics debated and discussed, from tax returns to Obama’s birth certificate. The debate was even early, but Secretary Clinton was eventually able to get Mr. Trump off message, and clearly became the winner.
Trump had a big opportunity to capitalize on his recent momentum across the country, but fell flat on the big stage. Anyone could tell he was not prepared, and seemed very flustered throughout the debate. He was constantly sipping water, sniffling, and had a problem staying on message. Clinton seemed prepared for every attack Trump had, including her support of the Iraq war. She called him out for also supporting it, which he did. An odd attack that Trump made was Clinton’s preparedness for the debate, to which she responded “You know what else I did? I prepared to be President.” This was a highlight for the Clinton campaign, and one of many odd topics brought up by Trump. Trump took the bait on every issue Clinton brought up. Trump’s “birther” issue (in which he only recently admitted Pres. Obama was born in the US), was something he dwelled on for too long during the debate, which only hurt him in the process.
While most debates do not focus on policy and actual issues as much as they should, Trump’s inexperience in the political arena was certainly exposed last Monday night. Instead of focusing on topics in which he draws a lot of support from (job creation, economic stimulation, trade), he spent far too much of his time essentially running a smear campaign on Clinton, and talking about non-issues. Clinton was able to capitalize on this, and made solid points about her experience and ability to run the country.
Clinton won this debate-and it was not close. The average of national polls say that 62% of voters thought Clinton won, compared to just 27% for Trump. Trump’s momentum in the polls, including crucial swing states, was stopped as a result of the debate. Clinton’s numbers in states like Pennsylvania, Florida, Virginia, and Colorado all went up, and she is now up 48%-43% nationally. The debate showed how prepared Hillary Clinton is to be president, and how ill-prepared her opponent is. The same can be expected in the next debate- Trump will once again be exposed for the fraud that he is.
Samuel Jackson is a sophomore at USU and he is studying Political Science. He is currently a member of the Government Relations Council, and the Vice President of the USU College Democrats. Also, he is a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.
What are Republicans saying?
“Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting.”-Franklin Delano Roosevelt. “Always vote for principle, though you may vote alone, and you may cherish the sweetest reflection that your vote is never lost.” -John Quincy Adams.
There are two major flaws that the American people possess around election time. Number one, not caring enough to seek out unbiased education, and number two, not taking the time to go out and vote. Yesterday here at Utah State we had the privilege of having the Gubernatorial debate held at our very own Caine Performance Hall where we heard Governor Gary Herbert and his opponent Mike Weinholtz discuss their views on how to make Utah a better place. As this was my first opportunity to attend such an event I went in taking away all prior bias and used this experience to truly learn up on our two candidates and figure out whom I will be voting to be our wonderful state’s governor for the next four years. Both candidates provided their input on what needs to be done but for me one stood out far more than the other.
For starters I was greatly disappointed that Mike Weinholtz opened the debate with bashing Gary Herbert and telling us not to buy into his stats and facts that he brings up. He seemed more interested in getting us to not vote for Herbert instead of persuading us to reason with voting for him. On the other hand Herbert did provide statistics and facts that have shown what improvements have been made since he has been Governor and laid out his plans for the future. The focus he has had the past seven years has been to improve our economy first because when you have a well oiled economy a ripple effect happens and subsequently there are more jobs available, schools will have more funding, and there will be less government debt. This has been proven to work already in Utah as graduation rates have gone up 10% as a whole and minority graduation rates are up 7%.
Weinholtz brought up every hole and everything that needs fixed within our state and did not provide clear solutions. Of course there is always need to improve. No one is perfect and nothing is ever going to be 100%, but when 80% of Utahns are happy with the direction the state is headed you cannot argue the current system is broken. If the current trends keep up for the next four years then graduation rates will be up even higher, and unemployment will drop below the already low 3.7% that is held here in Utah. The more we can fix the economy around us the happier we will be as Utah citizens.
Colton Brown developed a love for politics throughout his many times watching and analyzing every aspect of the TV Series Avatar:The Last Airbender and it’s sequel series The Legend of Korra.
