Debate this: The Utah Governor’s Debate

What are Democrats saying?

The presidential debate last Monday between GOP nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was the most watched in the history of the event, with over 100 million viewers. It was historically significant, with the first female major party nominee being included in a national debate. We saw many topics debated and discussed, from tax returns to Obama’s birth certificate. The debate was even early, but Secretary Clinton was eventually able to get Mr. Trump off message, and clearly became the winner.

Trump had a big opportunity to capitalize on his recent momentum across the country, but fell flat on the big stage. Anyone could tell he was not prepared, and seemed very flustered throughout the debate. He was constantly sipping water, sniffling, and had a problem staying on message. Clinton seemed prepared for every attack Trump had, including her support of the Iraq war. She called him out for also supporting it, which he did. An odd attack that Trump made was Clinton’s preparedness for the debate, to which she responded “You know what else I did? I prepared to be President.” This was a highlight for the Clinton campaign, and one of many odd topics brought up by Trump. Trump took the bait on every issue Clinton brought up. Trump’s “birther” issue (in which he only recently admitted Pres. Obama was born in the US), was something he dwelled on for too long during the debate, which only hurt him in the process.

While most debates do not focus on policy and actual issues as much as they should, Trump’s inexperience in the political arena was certainly exposed last Monday night. Instead of focusing on topics in which he draws a lot of support from (job creation, economic stimulation, trade), he spent far too much of his time essentially running a smear campaign on Clinton, and talking about non-issues. Clinton was able to capitalize on this, and made solid points about her experience and ability to run the country.

Clinton won this debate-and it was not close. The average of national polls say that 62% of voters thought Clinton won, compared to just 27% for Trump. Trump’s momentum in the polls, including crucial swing states, was stopped as a result of the debate. Clinton’s numbers in states like Pennsylvania, Florida, Virginia, and Colorado all went up, and she is now up 48%-43% nationally. The debate showed how prepared Hillary Clinton is to be president, and how ill-prepared her opponent is. The same can be expected in the next debate- Trump will once again be exposed for the fraud that he is.

Samuel Jackson is a sophomore at USU and he is studying Political Science. He is currently a member of the Government Relations Council, and the Vice President of the USU College Democrats. Also, he is a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.