Debate this: USU Libertarians respond to #blacklivesmatter

What to love and what to hate about Black Lives Matter: A Libertarian Perspective

Black lives matter. Police and government have a monopoly on the legitimate use of violent force in our country and this has been explicitly portrayed in the media. We are bombarded by these videos of cops killing unarmed black people (usually men) and it has become a very emotional issue for many. Here I would like to highlight the pros and cons of the movement and how it relates to the Libertarian perspective.

Cons:

Demands for reparations or payment for past harms: this is impossible. How can one possibly put a cost on all of the wrongs and make a payout? They are also asking for reparations from slavery which makes no sense to punish people for the wrongs committed by those who are long gone. Also using government funds that will only help a small proportion of people is not aligned with the beliefs of the Libertarian platform.

Violent rioting: the act of rioting discredits the foundation of the movement which is advocating for dignity, justice and freedom. Margaret Atwood said, “An eye for an eye only leads to more blindness” and that is entirely applicable here. The Libertarian Party loves free speech, but they are strong advocates for peace as well and they would recommend a more peaceful solution.

Pros:

End the war on Black people: This is perfectly reasonable. African American communities are sick and tired of excessive force being used on their own people. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics , Black people are more likely to get pulled over, which can lead to violence. This also heavily ties back to the war on drugs which disproportionately targets African Americans. The war on drugs is a huge issue within the Libertarian Party and they believe it should ended immediately.

Advocates for Community Control: BLM proponents are sick of the status quo in their communities. They are working towards creating policies that better represent their needs and wants, all while continuing to provide protections for their families. Self-sovereignty is something that the Libertarian party is highly in favor of.

Advocates for police transparency: Our tax dollars go towards the police. Their job is to protect us, and when things go wrong they should be held to same standard that we as citizens are held to. Government transparency is key for the Libertarian Party.

The BLM movement has brought to light some important issues we are facing as a society. The war on drugs has imprisoned many people (more blacks than any other race), and given cops an excuse to search people on suspicion and probable cause. This can be due to both racial profiling and police acting illegally, all of which needs to come to an end. Libertarians are advocates for personal liberty, government transparency, and the right to self defense. All of these principles align (for the most part) with the BLM movement.

— Emily Orr is a senior at Utah State University who will be getting her degree in Political Science. She enjoys all things politics but has an affinity for the Libertarian Party. When she isn’t advocating for individual liberties she can be found hiking in the mountains!