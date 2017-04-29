Devante Mays highlights Utah State’s new NFL hopefuls

Devantae Mays is the next Aggie to be selected in the NFL Draft, as the Green Bay Packers selected the running back from Utah State with the 20th pick of the seventh round. Mays was the 238th pick overall.

Mays joins a running back position in Green Bay left thin after the departure of Eddie Lacy during free agency to the Seahawks. Currently on the Green Bay roster at running back is Christine Michael, Don Jackson, and Ty Montgomery, who was converted from wide receiver during this past season. The Packers, however, also drafted two other RBs this year — BYU’s Jamaal Williams in the fourth round and UTEP’s Aaron Jones in the fifth.

The pick extends the Aggies’ streak to two straight years with a player being selected in the NFL Draft. USU has also had a player selected in six of the past seven years.

Mays will also meet several fellow Aggies upon arriving in Green Bay as both safety Marwin Evans and linebacker Kyler Fackrell already reside upon the roster.

Limited by injuries during his time at Utah State, Mays totaled 1,225 yards rushing during his career along with 12 touchdowns. Mays also averaged 6.1 yards per carry during his career, the fourth-best mark in Aggie history among players with at least 200 career rushing attempts.

Utah State had a number of former-star players sign with teams as undrafted free agents. Tight end Wyatt Houston and DE Ricky Ali’ifua signed on with the Kansas City Chiefs. Offensive linemen Austin Stephens and Jake Simonich agreed to join the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, respectively. Defensive back MarQuan Ellison reportedly signed with Seattle Seahawks and Daniel Gray found on spot with the Arizona Cardinals.