Developing an Aggie coaching family

“In coaching, you can always do more. You never get done. The day is never over.” — Spencer Nelson

The day is never over for the coaches of Utah State’s men’s basketball team — and it has just begun for Tim Duryea, as he enters his second year at the helm of men’s basketball.

Following a successful 16 game win last season and with 14 seasons of assistant coaching under his belt, it is clear that Duryea is prepared to lead his team to victory this time around. With fresh new recruits and returning veteran leaders, he has high hopes for what each of them will bring to the table.

“They come to you in different stages of development, but they all come as prospects for the future,” Duryea said.

It’s sure to be a promising season with the addition of talented recruits like freshman Koby McEwen and Diogo Brito. When speaking of the chemistry of this year’s team, Duryea is nothing but optimistic.

“It’s the closest group we’ve had in four or five years here,” Duryea said. “They really enjoy each other’s company.”

But the players are not the only close group on the court. Duryea has managed to develop strong ties with his fellow coaches and has become someone his colleagues look up to.

“When something goes wrong, he wonders what he didn’t do right. That’s the mark of a great leader,” said associate head coach Tarvish Felton.

Felton was first hired onto Utah State basketball’s staff back in 2008 with an emphasis on offense and rebounding.

“When I first got here nine years ago, I was just trying to figure out how to fit in and not screw it up,” Felton said.

Under Felton’s watch, the team’s rebounding skill has flourished. From leading the Western Athletic Conference in the 2012-2013 season, ranking 18th in the NCAA, and posting an average of 35 rebounds per game last season, Felton’s mark has been printed on his team. Now as associate head coach, Felton is prepared to step up his game even more with Duryea as inspiration.

While Felton has worked side-by-side with Duryea for a span of of nine years, perhaps nobody is more qualified to vouch for Duryea than his own player — and now fellow assistant coach — Spencer Nelson.

“Being in the backroom, seeing him from the player’s perspective, he’s everything that he was as an assistant coach now as a head coach,” Nelson said. “Great basketball mind, incredible person, really high character, and just wants to help these guys succeed.”

From an Aggie great, to a professional player in Europe, and now back again to the Spectrum floor, Spencer Nelson has proven worthy of a position on the USU basketball staff.

In his college days at Utah State, Nelson was not only a valuable and talented player, but also a scholar and inspiration to his team members. As far as changes go in Logan, Nelson remains nostalgic and excited for the new experience.

“The facilities have obviously improved drastically, but it’s still the same old Spectrum,” Nelson said “The people are the same, the community is great, and it’s what I remember as far as Aggie basketball goes. I met my wife here so we both are aggies. It absolutely feels like we’re coming home.”

Only a year out of retiring from professional basketball, Nelson is more apt than anyone to relating on a personal level with the players. He is able to know what they are thinking and understand their perspective.

A close friend throughout his career and an assistant coach to him in his glory days of play, Duryea shared nothing but support for Nelson.

“Before you even start thinking about the basketball side of it, he’s just a great person to have in your program,” Duryea said. “Spencer always bring his energy, his optimism, and he’s a great people person. I had no reservations when I hired him, and I’m even more happy about it now.”

More than any skillset or rebound, the greatest benefit this year’s team has is its family environment — something that shows on and off the court.

“We have a tight-knit staff. We all look out for one another. It literally is the deal here. My son can hang out with any one of the players. It truly feels like home,” Felton said.