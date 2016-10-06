Director of music and opera for the NEA speaks at USU

The Caine College of the Arts invited Ann Meier Baker, who is the director for music and opera for the National Endowment for the Arts, to speak at the seventh annual Dean’s Convocation Tuesday night.

Along with Baker, the convocation also showcased a few student performances including a string quartet and a piano performance.

“This evening I want to talk to you, the students of the Caine College of the Arts, about why we need you,” Baker said. “Why your studies and the connections you make between art ideas and people at Utah State University are really important — and how, ultimately, it can lead you to live an artful life.”

Craig Jessop, the dean of the college, introduced Baker and said he has known her for 35 years. He first met Baker when he hired her into the “Singing Sergeants,” which is a musical group in the Air Force.

“I can think of no better way to celebrate the arts in America than the convocation of the Caine College of the Arts,” Jessop said. “I think it’s really a wonderful coincidence that our guest is from the National Endowment for the Arts in Washington D.C. This is the first time we’ve had someone who started in the arts field, but went into arts administration.”

Baker said the National Endowment for the Arts, more commonly referred to as the NEA, is an independent government organization and is the only organization that supports the arts in the 50 states. The NEA gives grants to a variety of non-profit organizations and other projects. She cited a grant the NEA gave a few years ago that resulted in the debut of the renowned musical “Hamilton” in a public non-profit theatre before it went to Broadway.

“We will need some of you to become artists,” Baker said. “We need you to infuse our art into our complicated world. To become an accomplished artist, you will need to learn your craft and put in those 10,000 hours of practice in the studio.”

Students of the college all gathered in the Caine Performance Hall to hear Baker speak and were allowed to ask her multiple questions at the end.

“One of my favorite parts of the Dean’s Convocation is learning from those who worked hard in their field to be successful,” said Kiah Brown, who is a vocal performance major and an ambassador for the college. “It’s always nice to have proof that people really can be successful in the degree I have chosen to pursue.”

Brad Summers, who is also a vocal performance major and ambassador for the college, said he was looking forward to Baker’s lecture because she is a national representative in music and has experience with administration in music.

“We’re so lucky that we get to listen to people who have made huge contributions to music and the arts,” said Sophie Carter, who is an ambassador for the college and studying viola performance. “They are so passionate about what they do and I think that is what is so inspiring and why it’s so worth going.”

While Baker’s lecture was aimed toward arts students, Emily Taylor, a senior in cello performance, said any student with any major can benefit from hearing a professional talk about her passion and education as it can be influential in different ways.

Baker also emphasized the importance of arts education in America and said arts education, with the support of neurological research, makes kids more successful in life.

“Living an artful life is really about as much who you are as what you do,” Baker said. “Living an artful life means being open to new ideas and people and concepts. Please be strong advocates for arts and for arts education.”