Eclipse on the Quad

August 21, 2017 was an exciting day for Utah State University as students, faculty and members of the Logan community gathered on the Quad to observe the solar eclipse.

Although the eclipse in Logan only covered 95 percent of the sun, it was considered within the path of totality, an event that isn’t expected to occur in Logan for another 150 years.

Starting at 10:15 a.m., the moon began its slow crawl to cover the sun; at this time, there was hardly a soul out on the Quad. By 11:30 a.m., a large crowd had flooded the grassy area to witness the peak of the eclipse.

People used a variety of ways to observe the eclipse such as solar glasses, pinhole boxes and even binoculars used to project the shadow onto a white background.

Dillan Passmore | The Utah Statesman

USU alumnus Juan Camilo said, “I’m excited for how rare it is, because some people in their lifetimes don’t get to see the eclipse, so I feel grateful that I can see this.

Camilo had just arrived from the Dominican Republic and had been in the U.S. less than 24 hours at the time of the eclipse.

As the peak began at 11:33 a.m., “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Taylor started playing over a large speaker.

Makayla Ceipert, a freshman, described the experience as being like an overcast day and said the temperature dropped 10 degrees.

Skyler Jones, a community observer, said, “It was really cool to see the dark and the light mix together. Even though there was still light you can tell the difference in shading between now and during the eclipse. It was cool because the eclipse is out of this world.”

As the peak of the eclipse ended, “Here Comes the Sun” was played over the speaker, there were cheers and “The Scotsman” was sung as people began to leave the Quad.

Though the event was a spectacle for many, the eclipse was also a way for many unique scientific experiments to be performed.

Dillan Passmore | The Utah Statesman

“The eclipse is a rare opportunity that we as humans have,” said John Mojica, an undergraduate physicist. “This is the first time that scientists will be able to collect good results.”

During the eclipse, Mojica conducted an experiment with the eclipse’s effects on radio waves. Mojica hopes that his study of the eclipse will help scientists better understand the ionosphere.

“An eclipse is so important,” He said. “It was because of an eclipse in 1919 that the theory of relativity was accurately measured and testified, proving that Einstein was right.”

Whether one watched the eclipse for scientific or leisure purposes, the event will remain to many as unforgetable.

—Dillan.passmore@aggiemail.usu.edu

@dirtyghettopass