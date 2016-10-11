Elaine Pasqua to talk to USU students about sexual assault

Elaine Pasqua, a nationally-renowned speaker on sexual assault prevention, will be presenting her lecture “Unheard Voices” to students at 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday in the TSC auditorium.

In her seminar Pasqua will address many of the issues of sexual assault, including how to identify the typical traits of perpetrators and the modes in which they operate, bystander intervention, and how students who have suffered from sexual assault can cope. She hopes that students will walk away from the lecture understanding clear definitions of consent, sexual assault, stalking, dating and domestic violence.

Student body president, Ashley Waddoups, has encouraged all students to attend Pasqua’s seminar.

“Sexual assault isn’t easy to talk about,” Waddoups said. “But continuing to have these conversations is essential to prevent future incidents of sexual assault and keep students emotionally and physically safe.”