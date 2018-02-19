Ex-USU football player Torrey Green wants sexual assault trial moved

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Skye Lazaro, the attorney for former Utah State linebacker Torrey Green, argues Cache County is too small and media coverage has been too extensive for him to receive a fair trial.

Court documents say Lazaro also argues six of the seven sexual assault cases being brought against his client, Green, are so similar they should be combined.

Green is charged with 12 felonies — including kidnapping and rape — in seven cases, after seven women came forward saying he sexually assaulted them while he was a student in Logan between 2013 and 2015.

Green has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

