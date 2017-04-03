Faculty summer passes to pay for new ARC equipment

Last summer, the Aggie Recreation Center might as well have been a ghost town.

The ARC policy board decided to fix that by allowing faculty and staff access to the center this summer. Utah State University employees will be allowed to purchase a pass to use the ARC from May 1 to Aug. 31.

“We are trying to find ways to make the building viable to stay open for students who are up here for summer school,” said Chase Ellis, USU’s campus recreation director.

Blake Lyman, the USU Student Association athletics and campus recreation vice president, said he thought having a few more people in the ARC this summer wouldn’t be that big of a deal.

For faculty, summer memberships will cost $35 per month or $140 for the entire summer.

The remainder of ARC costs will be payed for by student fees. Students who are staying in Logan for the summer but not taking classes will be required to pay $110 to use the facility.

Ellis said the funds raised from selling faculty passes will be used to buy equipment students have requested.

“We are just really excited to have the students and faculty and staff together for the summer to help build bonds between students and their potential instructors as they go through their collegiate career,” Ellis said.

— b96russell@gmail.com

@bjr24601

Photo by Abby Shemkunas