Familiarity adds fire to USU – BYU rivalry

Whenever two in-state rivals play against each other, there is bound to be a lot of familiarity between the programs. There will always be players who went to the same high school, guys who played each other in high school, coaches who have worked together in the past, and players who were recruited by both schools.

That’s what makes a rivalry fun. That’s why the teams love to play each other, and why they often do so year after year. The added excitement of playing against a team with several players and coaches you know is one of the things that truly makes college football rivalries great.

There is certainly no love lost on the field between Utah State and BYU, but off the field there are a surprising amount of common connections. At least 33 players from Utah State’s team have shared the field as teammates with a player on BYU’s team.

Quin Ficklin, a junior offensive lineman for Utah State, transferred from BYU prior to this season. He hopes to use his familiarity of the team to his advantage.

“I’ve played against these guys hundreds of times before,” he said. “I played against them in practice a lot, so I know all of the defensive linemen, the linebackers and the defensive backs”

Ficklin isn’t the only current Aggie who transferred from BYU. Senior cornerback Dallin Leavitt, sophomore linebacker Sialao Mobley, and junior offensive lineman Roman Andrus all spent some time in Provo before making the move to Utah State.

After transferring to Utah State for the opportunity to play the center position and to get more playing time, Ficklin said he keeps in regular contact with several of his former teammates and is looking forward to seeing them.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun to play against them,” Ficklin said. “I’ve known Matt Hadley, who plays outside linebacker, my whole life. Our families go way back. His older brother took my sister to senior prom.”

Utah State head coach Matt Wells said the game against BYU is always a big one for the team, and one that he and the players always look forward to.

“It is a big rivalry to us,” Wells said. “It gets our guys excited. The stadium will be electric Friday night. I know the students are all fired up.”

“Hopefully, it’s a really loud home-field advantage for the Aggies. It’s a venue and a stadium and atmosphere that our guys are really excited to play in front of a national television audience. It’ll be fun.”

Ficklin said that despite the love and respect he has for his former teammates and coaches, he’s never regretted making the move to Utah State.

“It’s been one of the best decisions of my life,” he said. “I’m absolutely grateful and couldn’t be any happier. I wish I could have been at Utah State for my entire career – nothing against my three years there. I love Logan more than I love Provo and I love this university more than I loved BYU.”

Players from USU/BYU who have played together in the past

High School

Mountain Crest:

BYU – Moroni Pututau

USU – Gaje Ferguson, Alex Huerta

Timpview:

BYU – Corbin Kafusi, Creed Richardson, Chaz Ah You, Ricky Shumway

USU – Zach Van Leeuwen, Ofa Latu, Dax Raymond

East:

BYU – Ula Tolutau, Christian Folau, Merrill Talaiula, Joe Tukuafu

USU – Zach Swenson, Preston Curtis

Stansbury:

BYU – Zayne Anderson

USU – Chase Christiansen

Herriman:

BYU – Francis Bernard

USU – Sialao Mobley

Lone Peak:

BYU – Micah Hannemann, Talon Shumway, Austin McChesney

USU – Michael Smith, Baron Gajkowski

Davis:

BYU – Gavin Fowler

USU – Chance Parker, Moroni Iniguez

Centennial (NV):

BYU – Trajan Pili

USU – Jamaal Evans, Savon Scarver

Hunter:

BYU – Lorenzo Fauatea

USU – Ian Togiai

Mission Hills (CA):

BYU – Troy Warner, Fred Warner

USU – Justus Te’i

Bountiful:

BYU – Rylee Gautavai, Brady Christensen

USU – Jarom Ioane

Kahuku (HI):

BYU – Johnny Tapusoa

USU – KJ Uluave

Alta:

BYU – Rhett Sandlin

USU – Chandler Dolphin

Brighton:

BYU – Brayden El-Bakri, Bracken El-Bakri, Isaiah Kafusi

USU – Emerson Woods

Lehi:

BYU – Austin Whetzel

USU – Carson Terrell

Bishop Dunne (TX):

BYU – Micah Simon

USU – Braelon Roberts

College

Southern Utah:

BYU – Keyan Norman, David Low

USU – Connor Meyers

Arizona Western CC:

BYU – Austin Kafentzis

USU – Jaren Colston-Green

Oregon:

BYU – Wayne Tei-Kirby

USU – Damion Hobbs

Snow College:

BYU – Jonah Trinnaman, Oaks Morely, Hunter Marshall, Handsome Tanielu

USU – Zach Larson, Gaje Ferguson, Connor McGuire, Ofa Latu, Moroni Iniguez, Roman Andrus, Emerson Woods

Chabot JC (CA):

BYU – Trevion Greene

USU – Patrick Miranda

Riverside CC (CA):

BYU – Isaiah Armstrong

USU – Eltoro Allen

