Film festival calls for video submissions

The USU Outdoor Industry Student Association is hosting the USU Outdoor Film Festival for the second time since its inception last year.

To submit a film, students must submit a registration form to usufilmfestival@gmail.com before March 31. The competition asks for original and outdoor inspired footage no longer than 10 minutes.

The festival will take place on Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m. in the Taggart Student Center auditorium and it will feature films made by USU students.

Films will be judged by locals in the outdoor and film industry and will be judged by criteria such as content quality, memorability and creativity. The top films will receive gear from some of the film festival’s sponsors Barebones Living, Point6 Socks and Adidas Terrex.

Christian Halling, who came up with the idea of the festival, says that they are planning on giving more prizes as they add more sponsors.

“Last year we featured 10 films, but this year we’ll feature 15 to 20 films,” Halling said.

The OISA is run by students in the outdoor product design and development program at USU. The association gets students who are interested in the outdoors together to inspire creative and sustainable outdoor solutions and opportunities of professional networking with the outdoor industry.

Tickets for the film festival are $5 and will be available at the door of the TSC Auditorium at the date of the event.

