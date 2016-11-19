Finding faith in basketball: Julion Pearre credits family, faith for success on and off the court

It was in the early years of Julion Pearre’s life that he developed two deep loves: one for basketball and one for God.

Pearre grew up with his mom, dad and two younger brothers in McKinney, Texas. They attended the New Covenant Fellowship Church where his father, Hulon, served as a Deacon.

His parents made sure that prayer was a part of their children’s lives as they were raising them, but other than that, Hulon and Perdethia Pearre said they simply tried to live Christian lives in order to be everyday examples to their sons.

Pearre’s father also introduced him to basketball.

“I’ve loved it since I was four,” said Pearre of the sport. “I’ve played it ever since.”

From as early as second or third grade, it was clear to his parents that Pearre would develop into a successful athlete, but he was playing both football and basketball at that time, so they were unsure which sport he would pursue long-term.

However, the expectation set for their sons had nothing to do with sports, but everything to do with how they live.

“The expectation is that they do not live their life to please others, but be the best person they can be and fulfill the life that God has already ordained for them,” Pearre’s parents said.

“I grew up always believing in God, always making sure I give Him credit first,” Julion Pearre said. “I do think I worked hard, but I feel like God put me in opportunities for me to capitalize. He gave me my blessings, and I’ve just got to always give Him the credit.”

Through the good and the bad times, Pearre said his faith is what keeps him playing the sport he loves.

His first proudest basketball moment was making the A-team in seventh grade basketball. But from teenage years to Division I college ball, it hasn’t always been an easy or pretty ride for Pearre.

“Sometimes I go through bad slumps when I can’t make a shot or something,” Pearre said. “Having my faith is what allows me to stay positive. I just know that He will get me through it. He puts you in tough situations and you will overcome them, just keep your faith.”

This year, as one of the only four returners on the team, Pearre will be joined by many young and comparatively inexperienced players, but he sees them as nothing less than brothers. “These guys have become my family away from home,” he said.

Pearre understands he has a responsibility to lead the team on and off the court. But this doesn’t scare him or add any unnecessary pressure, both he and his parents feel that he thrives in leadership roles.

“I like being able to lead, I just try to teach them and give them the wisdom that I’ve gained from playing. I help them understand some of the mistakes I’ve made in the past so they can learn from them,” Pearre said. “I embrace that kind of thing. If anything, it helps me.”

He started embracing leadership roles as early as kindergarten. His parents said one of their proudest moments was watching him receive the honor of Servant Leader at his kindergarten graduation. The award recipient was described as someone who consistently displayed Christlike qualities of care and kindness to others while being a Godly example, and gently guiding others to follow the right path, Hulon Pearre said.

“From an early age, we noticed that Julion was a very caring and giving individual. He would give of himself and his possessions if he saw a classmate or peer in need,” Pearre’s parents said. “We believe that you receive your greatest blessings through giving.”

Pearre recognizes those blessings in the opportunity he has been given to play Division I basketball, in the team that has become like family away from home to him, and in the family he grew up in.

“I’ve got to give all the credit to God, I wouldn’t be here without Him,” Pearre said. “He put a lot of blessings in my life and I just have to take as much advantage of them as I can.”

His parents are proud of all his accomplishments in life, academics and basketball. But, above all, they are proud that he continues to live his faith even though he is approximately 1300 miles away from the home where he learned it.