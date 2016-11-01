Five Aggie soccer players earn all-Mountain West Honors

The end of the regular season means awards and recognition for the Aggie soccer team. Among the accolades were both first and second all-team honors, as well as a newcomers award.

Earning first-team honors were senior forward Jessica Brooksby and sophomore defender Kelsey Andersen for their play in the 2016 campaign. For Brookby, she was acknowledged for the second time on the first-team list, last year being her first time. Brooksby notched six goals in conference play, and nine assists on the entire season to tie the Aggie single-season record. Brooksby is currently tied for the most assists in Aggie history.

For defender Andersen, who played every conference minute for the Aggies, this was her first time being awarded with conference honors, as well as the first Utah State sophomore to be nominated to an all-conference first-team.

Adding to the trophy case were junior forward Wesley Hamblin and senior midfielder Jayne Robison-Merrill who earned second-team awards for their contributions during the season. Hamblin had an even amount of goals and assists, totaling four in both categories. For Robison-Merrill, she had the highest shots-on-goal percentage of the entire team (.667).

For the new kids on the block, freshman defender Mealii Enos earned all-conference newcomers honors. Enos, alongside Andersen, helped bolster a defensive group that gave up the fewest amount of goals in the conference. She is the first to earn a newcomers award since 2011.

The five award winners will be showcasing their talents in the Mountain West Conference Tournament, taking place in San Diego, California. The Aggies will play their first round match-up at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.