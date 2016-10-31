Five movies for your Monday Halloween

It’s a little unfortunate that Halloween happens to fall on a Monday this year because there’s a good chance that crazy Halloween party you throw every year won’t be going on as late as it has in the past.

If you’re like me this year, then you are most likely going to be spending your Halloween night still trying to recover from the hangover you acquired over the weekend from attending multiple Halloween parties that were thrown early. For those of you who will be staying in, don’t worry, there is still plenty of fun to be had tonight.

Out of everything you could be doing, I’d highly recommend curling up on your couch with your closest friends and significant other and put on a good old-fashioned horror movie. There are a ton of movies to choose from in this genre and let’s face it, a lot of them are complete garbage. So to make your decision a little easier and to provide you and your squad a good scare, here is my list of the top five scariest movies to watch tonight on Halloween.

Hush (2016)

This treat of movie can only be found on Netflix, which shouldn’t be a problem since I’m sure you know someone who has an account if you don’t already. “Hush” tells the story of a young woman living alone in the woods. One night, she is terrified to discover that a masked man is trying to break into her home with the intent to kill her. What makes this movie so different than any other horror film out there is the main character is both deaf and mute. This provides an extremely tense moment in the beginning of the movie that I won’t spoil for you, but trust me when I say it’ll have you gripping your blanket a little tighter than usual. “Hush” is an incredibly original and thrilling film that’ll have you on the edge of your seat until the credits start to roll.Only then will you be able to start to relax and realize you haven’t breathed the entire time the movie was playing — which means you’re actually probably dead but hey at least you get to be a ghost on Halloween!

Scream (1996)

A group of highschoolers is being stalked by a masked individual who puts his victims through a series of movie trivia questions to determine if they live or die. This movie is starting to get a little dated but it’s still one of the greatest horror movies ever made and is one my personal favorites. Not only is “Scream” actually scary, it’s also incredibly funny, with some of the wittiest dialog you’ll ever hear in a movie. If you’re looking for a movie that’ll have your heart racing one moment and then cause you to laugh out loud the next, then “Scream” is definitely the movie for you. Be warned though, the climax of the film is rather violent and gory so if that’s not your thing, then maybe cover your eyes once the killer removes their mask.

The Conjuring 1 or 2 (2013/16)

Choosing two movies might seem like a cop-out, but hear me out. Each of these films, while related to each other, don’t necessarily need to be watched in order to know what is going on. Each film is a standalone feature with only the two main characters connecting them to each other. I chose both of them because they are both equally scary — although I think the second one is scarier, but just barely — and are guaranteed to make you scream and reconsider watching them. Out of all the movies on this list, these movies are easily the scariest ones, but there’s a reason they aren’t in the top two which I’ll explain later. “The Conjuring” series are not only good horror movies, but also are just good movies in general with characters you’ll care about so much you might even shed a tear near the end. They are gripping and emotional and they suck you right into their story. But don’t let that fool you, these movies are terrifying and don’t be surprised if you find yourself sleeping with the lights on or crawling into your roommate’s bed at night.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

This is one of those movies that most people probably never have heard of because it never made it into theaters. Don’t let that scare you into thinking it’s a poorly made direct-to-video horror movie because it’s far from it. “Trick R Treat” is an anthology movie that tells five different stories that wind up connecting to one another by the end. Out of all the movies on this list. “Trick ‘r Treat” is probably the one that captures the spirit of Halloween the most. It’s a nice tribute not only to the horror genre but also to the holiday itself. It’s clever and above all else, it’s scary and will leave you with goosebumps by the time it ends. Do yourself a favor and take a chance on this small independent movie. I promise you you won’t regret it.

1: Halloween (1978)

Is it really any surprise that this would be number one on the list? If it is, then you definitely need to get a history lesson in the horror genre because this is one of the major staples in horror films and it is the movie many consider to be the start of the “slasher” genre. Set in the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois. 17-year-old Laurie Strode and her friends are stalked by a masked stranger on Halloween and one by one, they are killed off in a vicious manner. I’ll be honest and say I’m biased in putting this movie as number one, because it is my all-time favorite horror movie. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t deserve your attention. By today’s standards, “Halloween” probably isn’t considered very scary anymore, and if you were to jump during any of the jump scares, I’d be really surprised. But still. It’s a classic movie that everyone needs to see at least once in their life. Michael Myers is one of the most iconic villains in the horror genre and there are still moments in this film that will sends shivers down your back and make you slightly anxious as he slowly walks after his victims wearing that famous white mask. So if you’re in the mood for something classic that has a good chance of not scaring you too badly, then I highly recommend you watch this movie and give yourself the opportunity to watch the movie that made history.

