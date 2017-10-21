Flavors of Fall

Fall feels different than the rest of the year. It’s the time for pictures with autumn-colored leaves, a time for families to reconnect, and a time of reflection and thanksgiving. It is also a time of fun traditions, which mostly include festive fall foods.

Here are some fall-flavored foods you might want to try in Logan or for your next family get-together.

Pumpkin

You can put it in a pie, a cookie, a muffin, a spiced latte. Pretty much anything you can imagine, you can put pumpkin in it. You’d be amazed at how much better late-night studying feels with a warm pumpkin chocolate chip cookie or a slice of pumpkin pie.

Hot chocolate

The air is getting colder, the nights are getting longer, and college students at Utah State can practically “smell snow.” Caffé Ibis serves up a variety of hot drinks all across campus, a win-win situation for those who might not have classes close to the main storefront in the Taggart Student Center. The Quickstop, located in the TSC, serves up a gas station-style hot chocolate. If you aren’t opposed to leaving campus, Starbucks has several hot drink options for a crisp fall day. Whether it be a latte, coffee, steamer or hot chocolate, Starbucks is sure to have something to warm you up.

Spiced apple ciders

Who doesn’t love a warm cup of apple cider on a frigid day? The Dale and Adele Young Teaching Greenhouse just off-campus offers students fresh-pressed cider made by students, with proceeds supporting students. The Zollinger Fruit and Tree Farm in River Heights offers a fresh, blended apple cider as well. On a recent trip to Starbucks, it was recommended that I try a caramel spiced apple cider. I was in heaven.

Soup

Whether you’re looking for a remedy for that cold you caught from someone sick sitting next to you in one of your classes or just want to curl up with a good Netflix show and a blanket, soups are easy to make, refrigerate, and transport. They are also perfect for feeding large groups of people or entertaining friends on weekends. Morty’s Cafe, which offers a special deal every day of the week, has $5 grilled cheese and tomato soup on Tuesdays.

Caramel apples

Mmm…sticky caramel and crisp, sweet apples. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, located inside Cold Stone Creamery, has many different varieties for you to feast on. Apples with white chocolate, milk chocolate, crushed up candy bars, and even brown sugar add a kick to a plain caramel apple. If you’re feeling creative, you can even make your own caramel apples at home.

If you’re feeling festive, give these yummy food options a try to spice up your holiday season. You’ll be grateful you did.

