Flint sets school record, Aggies excel at Montana State Dual Meet Challenge

USU men’s and women’s track and field teams obtained nine first-place spots at the Montana State Dual Meet Challenge in Bozeman, Montana this past friday.

Junior Brenn Flint set another school record for her second consecutive week in the women’s shot put, with a record throw of 16.09m. Two other Aggies joined her to claim the second and third slots in the shot put, with senior Olivia Moriconi in second with a throw of 15.59m, and sophomore Maia Garren in third with a throw of 14.29m.

Aggie women represented well in field events, with freshman Josiah Williams claiming the high jump with a leap of 1.73m. Another freshman, Bailey Maseda walked away with the triple jump crown with a leap of 11.39m.

For a second consecutive week, the women’s team earned the 3,000 meter victory thanks to sophomore Josie Givens with a time of 10:06.28. Junior Cierra Simmons swept up the first place title in the mile with a recorded time of 5:00.24.

The Aggie men lit the place up with the distance runners claiming the 800m, mile, and 3,000m titles. Sophomore Samuel Coleman won the 800m event with a time of 1:53.95, with senior Dillon Maggard taking the mile crown in 4:08.45, and James Withers exerted a forceful push on the final straightaway to bring home the 3,000m win with a final time of 8:41.08.

For another consecutive week, junior Sam Nelson took home the pole vault title with a matching height of 5.00m.

USU will compete again on Friday, Jan. 6th at both the UW Invitational in Seattle Washington, and at the Team Challenge event in Albuquerque New Mexico.